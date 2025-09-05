Tigers From Pench & Kanha Increasing Problems In Balaghat; Their Movement Is Leading To Man-Animal Conflict | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): With the movement of tigers from the Pench Tiger Reserve, and the Kanha Tiger Reserve increasing in the Balaghat forest circle, the human-animal conflict is also on the rise in the region.

What is more alarming is that the forest officials are finding the traditional methods to prevent tiger attacks less effective. Chief Conservator of Forest, Balaghat forest circle, Gaurav Chaudhary said that a discussion is underway to install AI cameras in areas under sensitive zones or the ones which see frequent tiger movement.

Once the proposal is prepared, it would be sent to the forest department for approval.

He said a study would be carried out to identify sensitive zones. The AI cameras will have the capacity to filter the images and to identify the tiger movement. Once a tiger is detected, AI cameras will send signals, allowing for the villagers to be alerted well in advance. This is called an early warning system and will help in saving the lives of villagers from tiger attack.

Where tigers move

It is mostly in Kantangi, Lalbarra, and Kherlanji where tigers are seen the most in comparison to other areas of the Balaghat circle. Moreover, tigers are seen more during the monsoon, their breeding season when they are more aggressive.

Tigers marking territory

Sources said that with their population growing, tigers of Pench and Kanha reserves often wander, trying to mark their territory in new areas. This is the possible reason why tigers are reaching in the forested areas of Balaghat, causing problems for villagers living around the jungle area.