 Bhopal: Take Note Of Traffic Diversions For Ganesh Visarjan; Entry Of Inter-State Buses Prohibited
Bhopal: Take Note Of Traffic Diversions For Ganesh Visarjan; Entry Of Inter-State Buses Prohibited

Diversions will remain in effect until late night on Anant Chaturdashi

Staff ReporterUpdated: Friday, September 05, 2025, 10:59 PM IST
Bhopal: Take Note Of Traffic Diversions For Ganesh Visarjan; Entry Of Inter-State Buses Prohibited | Salman Ansari

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Traffic police has announced extensive traffic diversions and restrictions for Anant Chaturdashi Ganesh Visarjan processions scheduled on Saturday.

The main immersion procession will begin at 7:00 PM from Bharat Talkies Square, passing through Itwara, Mangalwara, Jumerati, Old Post Office, Sindhi Market, Peer Gate, Moti Masjid, Retghat, Kamla Park, and conclude at Kamalapati Ghat. Some tableaux will take an alternate route via Polytechnic Square, Bhadhbhada Tiraha and proceed to Prempura Ghat.

Smaller processions and idol immersions will also take place at Prempura Ghat, Kamalapati Ghat, Hathaikheda Dam, and Bairagarh.

Indore Rat Case Example Of BJP Government Corruption: Congress Leader Mukesh Nayak
article-image

Entry of all heavy vehicles into the city will be banned from 8:00 AM onwards at major entry points including Khajuri Road, Mubarakpur, Lalghati, Ratibad, 11 Mile, Karond, and Airport Square.

From 5:00 PM, city buses, magic vans, and similar vehicles will not be allowed towards Bharat Talkies, Alpana Tiraha, Nadra Bus Stand, and adjoining areas.

From 6:00 PM onwards, traffic restrictions will be imposed in Mangalwara, Jumerati, Royal Market, Talaiya, Roshanpura, and Kamla Park areas as the procession advances. Diversions will remain in effect until late night.

Bus route: Indore, Sehore, and other route buses will terminate at Halalpura Bus Stand or designated bypass points. Entry of intercity buses into the city will remain prohibited during the immersion.

