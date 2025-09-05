Bhopal Shocker! Accused Of Molesting Neighbour’s Daughter, 23-Year-Old Auto Driver Hangs Self | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A 23-year-old autorickshaw driver Nikhil Agarwal committed suicide in Ashoka Garden area on Thursday night after he was accused of molesting neighbour’s daughter.

The dispute began when Nikhil’s wife had an argument with another tenant. The woman allegedly abused his wife following which Nikhil assaulted the woman and her husband.

The woman later filed a molestation complaint at Ashoka Garden police station. Both parties reached a compromise, and he was released.

His kin claimed Nikhil was distressed by the false allegations. Before taking his life, he called his landlord denying molesting the girl. A few hours later, he was found hanging in his rented room. Police officials said further action would follow after recording statements of his kin and other persons.

Earlier on August 24, a 25-year-old man named Faizan Hussain, hanged self in Bhopal, only a day after he was released from jail on bail in a rape and POCSO case filed by his girlfriend.

She claimed he had promised marriage but later refused, following which he was arrested and sent to jail. After his release, the complainant assaulted Faizan and threatened him with legal action against him.