 Disturbing! Grieving Family Forced To Pay ₹500 For Shroud At Gwalior Hospital; Outsourced Staffer Removed
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalDisturbing! Grieving Family Forced To Pay ₹500 For Shroud At Gwalior Hospital; Outsourced Staffer Removed

Disturbing! Grieving Family Forced To Pay ₹500 For Shroud At Gwalior Hospital; Outsourced Staffer Removed

Krishna had been admitted to the Trauma Center of JA Hospital on August 30 after a road accident.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Friday, September 05, 2025, 07:27 PM IST
article-image
Disturbing! Grieving Family Forced To Pay ₹500 For Shroud At Gwalior Hospital; Outsourced Staffer Removed |

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): In a disturbing incident, a Gwalior Hospital staffer allegedly asked a grieving family to pay ₹500 for a shroud before releasing the body after postmortem.

The incident is said to have occurred at Jaya Arogya Hospital Group on Friday. The deceased has been identified as 19-year-old Krishna Srivas, a resident of Morena.

According to his family, a hospital staff demanded ₹500 for a shroud before handing over his body after the postmortem. 

His relatives said they were already grieving his death, but were forced to pay the money to receive the body.

FPJ Shorts
Dadabhai Naoroji’s 200th Birth Anniversary Marked Quietly By Bombay Parsi Association
Dadabhai Naoroji’s 200th Birth Anniversary Marked Quietly By Bombay Parsi Association
Kerala Lottery Result: Sept 5, 2025 - Suvarna Keralam SK 18 Live! Friday's Draw Reveals Winners Of ₹1 Crore Jackpot!
Kerala Lottery Result: Sept 5, 2025 - Suvarna Keralam SK 18 Live! Friday's Draw Reveals Winners Of ₹1 Crore Jackpot!
Ganeshotsav 2025: BMC Struggles To Repair Potholes Ahead Of Anant Chaturdashi
Ganeshotsav 2025: BMC Struggles To Repair Potholes Ahead Of Anant Chaturdashi
‘India Will Say Sorry & Seek Deal With Trump’: Howard Lutnick On How US President Will Handle PM Modi - VIDEO
‘India Will Say Sorry & Seek Deal With Trump’: Howard Lutnick On How US President Will Handle PM Modi - VIDEO

Krishna had been admitted to the Trauma Center of JA Hospital on August 30 after a road accident. 

Read Also
62-Year-Old Dies In Police Custody; Had Come To Gwalior To Exchange ₹3 Lakh In Old Currency
article-image

His uncle, Pawan Sen, who is also BJP OBC Cell’s divisional media in-charge, claimed that the boy did not receive proper treatment. 

He alleged that it took 2 days just to put a plaster on his fractured leg, and that the absence of senior doctors left junior staff to handle serious cases.

After Krishna’s death, when his family went to collect the body, staff demanded money for the shroud. 

Even after informing Hospital Superintendent Dr. Sudhir Saxena, the situation did not change, and the family had to pay.

Read Also
Hundreds Of Aadhaar Cards Found Dumped On Farm In MP's Jabalpur Amid Opposition's 'Vote Chori'...
article-image

Pawan Sen raised the issue on social media, tagging Chief Minister Mohan Yadav and urging him to take strict action. 

He wrote, “Do not demand money for shrouds from families who have already lost their loved ones. The government must close the shops running from doctors’ residences. At Gwalior Trauma Center, only God seems to be in charge.”

Assistant Superintendent Dr. Virendra Verma admitted the matter was serious and said if money was taken for a shroud, it was completely wrong. 

He confirmed that the outsourced staff involved had been removed, and an inquiry into the Trauma Center’s doctor duty roster has been ordered.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Guns Of Ramgarh: Crime Branch Probing Properties Of 3rd Generation Gun-Makers In MP

Guns Of Ramgarh: Crime Branch Probing Properties Of 3rd Generation Gun-Makers In MP

Madhya Pradesh Aviation Department Holds Pre Bid Meet With Investors

Madhya Pradesh Aviation Department Holds Pre Bid Meet With Investors

Disturbing! Grieving Family Forced To Pay ₹500 For Shroud At Gwalior Hospital; Outsourced Staffer...

Disturbing! Grieving Family Forced To Pay ₹500 For Shroud At Gwalior Hospital; Outsourced Staffer...

62-Year-Old Dies In Police Custody; Had Come To Gwalior To Exchange ₹3 Lakh In Old Currency

62-Year-Old Dies In Police Custody; Had Come To Gwalior To Exchange ₹3 Lakh In Old Currency

40-Year-Old Divyang Beaten, Robbed Of Over ₹1 Lakh By Six Bikers In MP's Chhatarpur

40-Year-Old Divyang Beaten, Robbed Of Over ₹1 Lakh By Six Bikers In MP's Chhatarpur