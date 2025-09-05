Disturbing! Grieving Family Forced To Pay ₹500 For Shroud At Gwalior Hospital; Outsourced Staffer Removed |

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): In a disturbing incident, a Gwalior Hospital staffer allegedly asked a grieving family to pay ₹500 for a shroud before releasing the body after postmortem.

The incident is said to have occurred at Jaya Arogya Hospital Group on Friday. The deceased has been identified as 19-year-old Krishna Srivas, a resident of Morena.

According to his family, a hospital staff demanded ₹500 for a shroud before handing over his body after the postmortem.

His relatives said they were already grieving his death, but were forced to pay the money to receive the body.

Krishna had been admitted to the Trauma Center of JA Hospital on August 30 after a road accident.

His uncle, Pawan Sen, who is also BJP OBC Cell’s divisional media in-charge, claimed that the boy did not receive proper treatment.

He alleged that it took 2 days just to put a plaster on his fractured leg, and that the absence of senior doctors left junior staff to handle serious cases.

After Krishna’s death, when his family went to collect the body, staff demanded money for the shroud.

Even after informing Hospital Superintendent Dr. Sudhir Saxena, the situation did not change, and the family had to pay.

Pawan Sen raised the issue on social media, tagging Chief Minister Mohan Yadav and urging him to take strict action.

He wrote, “Do not demand money for shrouds from families who have already lost their loved ones. The government must close the shops running from doctors’ residences. At Gwalior Trauma Center, only God seems to be in charge.”

Assistant Superintendent Dr. Virendra Verma admitted the matter was serious and said if money was taken for a shroud, it was completely wrong.

He confirmed that the outsourced staff involved had been removed, and an inquiry into the Trauma Center’s doctor duty roster has been ordered.