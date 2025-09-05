Hundreds Of Aadhaar Cards Found Dumped On Farm In MP's Jabalpur Amid Opposition's 'Vote Chori' Allegations

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): Hundreds of Aadhaar cards belonging to farmers were found lying in fields in Jabalpur on Thursday. Many of them staged a protest on the spot after identifying their Aadhaar cards scattered in the open.

The cards were found lying unattended near the Guru Pipariya double lock fertilizer center in Patan panchayat area.

The incident has raised concerns among the farmers regarding misuse of their personal details. The case comes amid opposition's allegations of 'vote theft' by the BJP government at the national level.

According to information, these Aadhaar cards had been collected from farmers earlier as a requirement for receiving fertilizers.

The shocking discovery created panic and anger among the farmers.

The farmers expressed fear that such negligence could lead to misuse of their personal details and financial fraud.

Farmers accused the fertilizer center in-charge of being careless and irresponsible, demanding strict action against those guilty of mishandling the documents.

Officials soon intervened in the matter. The Naib Tehsildar has been assigned to carry out a detailed investigation, and clear instructions have been given to submit the probe report at the earliest.

The administration has also assured farmers that necessary steps will be taken to ensure such incidents are not repeated.

This incident has raised serious questions about the safety of personal documents in official processes.

Farmers, who had trusted the center by submitting their Aadhaar cards for essential supplies, now fear their sensitive information has been put at risk.

Authorities have assured that corrective measures will follow once the inquiry is completed.