 Hundreds Of Aadhaar Cards Found Dumped On Farm In MP's Jabalpur Amid Opposition's 'Vote Chori' Allegations
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalHundreds Of Aadhaar Cards Found Dumped On Farm In MP's Jabalpur Amid Opposition's 'Vote Chori' Allegations

Hundreds Of Aadhaar Cards Found Dumped On Farm In MP's Jabalpur Amid Opposition's 'Vote Chori' Allegations

The cards were found lying unattended near the Guru Pipariya double lock fertilizer center in Patan panchayat area.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Friday, September 05, 2025, 05:06 PM IST
article-image

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): Hundreds of Aadhaar cards belonging to farmers were found lying in fields in Jabalpur on Thursday. Many of them staged a protest on the spot after identifying their Aadhaar cards scattered in the open.

The cards were found lying unattended near the Guru Pipariya double lock fertilizer center in Patan panchayat area.

The incident has raised concerns among the farmers regarding misuse of their personal details. The case comes amid opposition's allegations of 'vote theft' by the BJP government at the national level.

Read Also
After 19 Hyderabad Horses Mysteriously Die In MP's Jabalpur, Animal Husbandry Dept Orders Immediate...
article-image

According to information, these Aadhaar cards had been collected from farmers earlier as a requirement for receiving fertilizers.

FPJ Shorts
Suniel Shetty Shocked As Fan Brings Wife & Girlfriend To The Great Indian Kapil Show, Sanjay Dutt Asks For Tips—VIDEO
Suniel Shetty Shocked As Fan Brings Wife & Girlfriend To The Great Indian Kapil Show, Sanjay Dutt Asks For Tips—VIDEO
'Inaccurate & Misleading': India Slams White House Advisor Navarro's Comments - VIDEO
'Inaccurate & Misleading': India Slams White House Advisor Navarro's Comments - VIDEO
Ferocious Pitbull Attacks Woman, Bites Her Hand For Over 5 Minutes Outside Neighbour's House In UP's Jhansi; Terrifying VIDEO Surfaces
Ferocious Pitbull Attacks Woman, Bites Her Hand For Over 5 Minutes Outside Neighbour's House In UP's Jhansi; Terrifying VIDEO Surfaces
Nashik: Man Dies By Suicide In Satpur After Harassment By Moneylenders; Two Arrested
Nashik: Man Dies By Suicide In Satpur After Harassment By Moneylenders; Two Arrested

The shocking discovery created panic and anger among the farmers.

The farmers expressed fear that such negligence could lead to misuse of their personal details and financial fraud.

Farmers accused the fertilizer center in-charge of being careless and irresponsible, demanding strict action against those guilty of mishandling the documents.

Read Also
Bhopal's Bhadbhada Dam Gates Likely To Open Today As Upper Lake Nears Full Tank Level
article-image

Officials soon intervened in the matter. The Naib Tehsildar has been assigned to carry out a detailed investigation, and clear instructions have been given to submit the probe report at the earliest.

The administration has also assured farmers that necessary steps will be taken to ensure such incidents are not repeated.

This incident has raised serious questions about the safety of personal documents in official processes.

Farmers, who had trusted the center by submitting their Aadhaar cards for essential supplies, now fear their sensitive information has been put at risk.

Authorities have assured that corrective measures will follow once the inquiry is completed.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Hundreds Of Aadhaar Cards Found Dumped On Farm In MP's Jabalpur Amid Opposition's 'Vote Chori'...

Hundreds Of Aadhaar Cards Found Dumped On Farm In MP's Jabalpur Amid Opposition's 'Vote Chori'...

MP CM Mohan Yadav Performs 'Bhoomi Pujan' For ₹106 Crore Development Projects In MP’s Panna

MP CM Mohan Yadav Performs 'Bhoomi Pujan' For ₹106 Crore Development Projects In MP’s Panna

Vegetable Vendor's 4-Month-Old Baby Undergoes Complex Heart Surgery Free Of Cost At Mumbai's SRCC

Vegetable Vendor's 4-Month-Old Baby Undergoes Complex Heart Surgery Free Of Cost At Mumbai's SRCC

WATCH: With Teary Eyes, MP Govt School Teacher Retires After 43 Years Of Service; Entire Village...

WATCH: With Teary Eyes, MP Govt School Teacher Retires After 43 Years Of Service; Entire Village...

Jabalpur Woman Gives Birth To 5.2 kg Baby; Doctors Call It 'Extremely Rare'

Jabalpur Woman Gives Birth To 5.2 kg Baby; Doctors Call It 'Extremely Rare'