Bhopal's Bhadbhada Dam Gates Likely To Open Today As Upper Lake Nears Full Tank Level | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): With the city’s iconic Upper Lake being just a foot short of its full tank level, Bhopal residents may witness the opening of the Bhadbhada Dam gates on Thursday.

According to dam officials, by late Wednesday evening, the water level of the Upper Lake had reached 1665.80 feet, while its full tank level was 1666.80 feet. Continuous inflow from the Kolans River, at nearly 2.5 to 3 feet, is expected to fill the remaining level by Thursday afternoon or evening.

Officials from the Bhopal Municipal Corporation (BMC) inspected the dam site late Wednesday and reviewed the functioning of the gate-control machinery with engineers. After nearly a year, the gates are set to open in September;last year, they were opened earlier in August.

The opening of Bhadbhada gates is a significant event for Bhopal, as it not only marks the replenishment of the Upper Lake but also ensures regulated water release into downstream areas.

If the rains continue at the current pace, officials believe the reservoir could reach its capacity at any moment.

Read Also Collectors Failing To Deal With Fertiliser Distribution To Go, Says MP CM Mohan Yadav

Catchment area being monitored

Ajay Kumar Solanki, Water Works Engineer and the dam in-charge, said to the Free Press that a final decision regarding the timing of gate opening will be taken on Thursday morning.

He added that the catchment area of the Upper Lake is being closely monitored as continuous rainfall in the past two days has accelerated the rise in water levels.