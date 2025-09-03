Collectors Failing To Deal With Fertiliser Distribution To Go, Says MP CM Mohan Yadav

Collectors Failing To Deal With Fertiliser Distribution To Go, Says CM Mohan Yadav | Fp Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Mohan Yadav has dressed down the collectors for mismanagement in the distribution of fertiliser.

Yadav held a video conference with the collectors over the distribution of fertiliser and excessive rainfall on Wednesday.

The improper distribution of fertiliser indicates that the collectors are unable to run the districts and that such collectors should be removed, Yadav said. The government is under fire over the improper distribution of fertiliser, as the collectors are unable to quell the farmers’ fury.

The collectors, unable to manage the district administration, will be removed. There was a ruckus over the distribution of fertiliser in Rewa on Tuesday, and the police had to use force to quell the angry farmers.

Before the commotion in Rewa, the farmers resorted to agitation in Sidhi. Yadav said the officers should interact with the farmers about the distribution of fertiliser.

The farmers should get information three days before the arrival of railway rakes carrying fertiliser.

The farmers should be told to collect fertiliser on the dates the rakes carrying fertiliser arrive. The farmers and the public representatives should be informed about the stock of fertiliser, Yadav said.

It came up in the meeting that the fertiliser distribution system was proper in Damoh, Dhar, Jabalpur and Shajapur. The fertiliser was distributed through a token system in these districts.

At the meeting, it came to light that 53 FIRs were registered for black marketing fertiliser and its illegal storage and transportation. Eighty-eight licences were cancelled and 102 suspended. In 406 cases, the sale of fertiliser was stopped.