Recruitment Hurdle Lifted For Constables, Sub-Inspectors

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A key roadblock in the long-pending police recruitment process has been removed, with the Home Department deciding to scrap the clause that made it mandatory for candidates to have a ‘live registration’ on the state employment portal in order to appear for the police constable and sub-inspector exams.

With this decision, officials said that the way is now clear to begin recruitment for 7,500 police constables and 1,000 sub-inspectors, including clerical staff.

The Employees Selection Board (ESB) is likely to issue the recruitment notification within the next 10 days.

Earlier, a group of aspirants had challenged the eligibility clause in the Supreme Court. The court struck down the state government’s order, effectively stalling the entire recruitment drive.

Following this, the police department’s recruitment and selection wing sent the court’s decision to the Home Department for further action.

Chief Minister Mohan Yadav had already announced that recruitment for 7,500 constables and 1,000 sub-inspectors, including police clerical staff, would be carried out at the earliest. Acting swiftly, the Home Department dropped the controversial eligibility condition.

The decision has now been sent to the General Administration Department (GAD), which is expected to issue an official notification soon.

Demand letter sent to ESB

The recruitment and selection section of Police Headquarters (PHQ) has sent a formal demand letter to the Employees Selection Board (ESB), seeking to recruit 7,500 constables, 500 sub-inspectors, subedars and platoon commanders, along with 500 clerical staff, which includes 100 stenographers.

Director of the section, Sanket Malviya, told Free Press that while the ESB has received the demand note, the final government notification removing the eligibility clause is still awaited.

He said that ESB is planning to release the recruitment advertisement by September 10, once the notification is received.