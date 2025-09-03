 VIDEO: Drunkards Create Ruckus At School, Assault Teachers In MP's Chhatarpur
Wednesday, September 03, 2025
Intoxicated Youths Extorts Money, Create Ruckus in MP's Chhatarpur School, Video of Incident Goes Viral | FP Photo

Chhatarpur (Madhya Pradesh): An incident of two drunk youths creating ruckus inside a school was reported from Madhya Pradesh's Chhatarpur on Tuesday. The viral video shows the duo assaulting teachers and hurling abuses, further drawing sharp reaction from the netizens.

According to information the incident unfolded in Mawai Ghat Vidyalaya under Kitpura Shankul of Gaurihar police station area. On Tuesday, two intoxicated youth reportedly barged into the school premises. and started extorting money from the school's teacher.

When the teachers protested and refused to pay the money, they allegedly started creating a ruckus, disturbing the teaching activities and frightening the students present on campus.

The chaos escalated until women present at the spot intervened. They started pacifying them and caught hold of them.

In the viral video the men can be seen assaulting each other, meanwhile the women present there were trying to intervene and pacify the matter. Notable children can be seen in the video.

Following the incident, teacher Vaibhav Kumar Sahu submitted a written complaint to the education department demanding strict action against such intoxicated goons.

The incident has sparked some serious concerns among the locals. Police have been informed, and further investigation into the case is underway.

