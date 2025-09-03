 MP Government To Bear Increased Cost Of ₹8,358 Cr Revised Jal Jeevan Mission Schemes
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMP Government To Bear Increased Cost Of ₹8,358 Cr Revised Jal Jeevan Mission Schemes

MP Government To Bear Increased Cost Of ₹8,358 Cr Revised Jal Jeevan Mission Schemes

Cabinet okays ₹2,813 crore hike to ensure tap water for 7 lakh rural families

Staff ReporterUpdated: Wednesday, September 03, 2025, 10:00 AM IST
article-image
Government To Bear Increased Cost Of 8,358 Revised Jal Jeevan Mission Schemes |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The state Cabinet on Tuesday decided to bear the increased cost of 8,358 revised schemes of Jal Jeevan Mission being implemented by Public Health Engineering department.

Due to revision, the proposed cost of these schemes increased by Rs 2,813.21 crore, which is 13.55 percent of total project cost.

Out of 27,990 sanctioned schemes to provide tap water connections in villages, 15,947 have been completed, while work on 12,043 schemes is on at various stages. Revising 8,358 schemes was necessary to avoid depriving about 7 lakh rural families of domestic tap water.

The original cost of these revised schemes was Rs 6,213.76 crore. After revision, the sanctioned cost rose to Rs 9,026.97 crore. Government decided to bear the increased cost as central share will not be available.

FPJ Shorts
What Is An Ischemic Stroke US President Donald Trump Is Rumoured To Have Suffered? Know Symptoms & Treatment
What Is An Ischemic Stroke US President Donald Trump Is Rumoured To Have Suffered? Know Symptoms & Treatment
Maratha Reservation Protest Sees Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis At Helm Of Affairs, Deputy Chief Ministers At Bay
Maratha Reservation Protest Sees Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis At Helm Of Affairs, Deputy Chief Ministers At Bay
iPhone 17 Launch to Retire Several Apple Devices: Full List Of iPhones That Will No Longer Be Listed on Apple Store
iPhone 17 Launch to Retire Several Apple Devices: Full List Of iPhones That Will No Longer Be Listed on Apple Store
'Together We Will Move Forward With Care':Virat Kohli Remembers Bengaluru Stampede With Emotional Note
'Together We Will Move Forward With Care':Virat Kohli Remembers Bengaluru Stampede With Emotional Note
Read Also
Governance From Jail: The Ultimate Mockery Of Democracy
article-image

Nod to Indore-Ujjain greenfield road project

The cabinet approved construction of a 48.10 km four-lane Indore-Ujjain Greenfield road with service roads on both sides. The project will be developed under Hybrid Annuity Model (HAM) with administrative approval of Rs 2,935 crore, including land acquisition cost.

The project includes 34 underpasses, 2 flyovers, one railway overbridge, 7 mid-size bridges, and 2 major junctions. Previous administrative approval given to PWD was cancelled to develop the road under HAM.

Infra boost for Simhastha

Administrative approval of Rs 371.11 crore has been granted for construction of a four-lane road on Hari Phatak railway crossing in Ujjain and a new 980-meter railway overbridge at Hari Phatak Chauraha, under the Simhastha head.

Cabinet also approved Rs 972.16 crore for construction of a 72.18 km two-lane road with paved shoulder on Narmada Timarni road, to be developed under HAM model.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Two Buffaloes Die After Getting Electric Shock From Transformer During Heavy Rain In MP's Chhatarpur...

Two Buffaloes Die After Getting Electric Shock From Transformer During Heavy Rain In MP's Chhatarpur...

MP Government To Bear Increased Cost Of ₹8,358 Cr Revised Jal Jeevan Mission Schemes

MP Government To Bear Increased Cost Of ₹8,358 Cr Revised Jal Jeevan Mission Schemes

Madhya Pradesh September 3 2025, Weather Update: Moderate To Very Heavy Showers Expected In State;...

Madhya Pradesh September 3 2025, Weather Update: Moderate To Very Heavy Showers Expected In State;...

Bhopal: Mock Riot Drill Ahead Of Upcoming Festivals

Bhopal: Mock Riot Drill Ahead Of Upcoming Festivals

Jabalpur Woman Duped On Pretext Of Railway Job To Daughter

Jabalpur Woman Duped On Pretext Of Railway Job To Daughter