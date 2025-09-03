MP Government To Bear Increased Cost Of ₹8,358 Cr Revised Jal Jeevan Mission Schemes

Government To Bear Increased Cost Of 8,358 Revised Jal Jeevan Mission Schemes |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The state Cabinet on Tuesday decided to bear the increased cost of 8,358 revised schemes of Jal Jeevan Mission being implemented by Public Health Engineering department.

Due to revision, the proposed cost of these schemes increased by Rs 2,813.21 crore, which is 13.55 percent of total project cost.

Out of 27,990 sanctioned schemes to provide tap water connections in villages, 15,947 have been completed, while work on 12,043 schemes is on at various stages. Revising 8,358 schemes was necessary to avoid depriving about 7 lakh rural families of domestic tap water.

The original cost of these revised schemes was Rs 6,213.76 crore. After revision, the sanctioned cost rose to Rs 9,026.97 crore. Government decided to bear the increased cost as central share will not be available.

Nod to Indore-Ujjain greenfield road project

The cabinet approved construction of a 48.10 km four-lane Indore-Ujjain Greenfield road with service roads on both sides. The project will be developed under Hybrid Annuity Model (HAM) with administrative approval of Rs 2,935 crore, including land acquisition cost.

The project includes 34 underpasses, 2 flyovers, one railway overbridge, 7 mid-size bridges, and 2 major junctions. Previous administrative approval given to PWD was cancelled to develop the road under HAM.

Infra boost for Simhastha

Administrative approval of Rs 371.11 crore has been granted for construction of a four-lane road on Hari Phatak railway crossing in Ujjain and a new 980-meter railway overbridge at Hari Phatak Chauraha, under the Simhastha head.

Cabinet also approved Rs 972.16 crore for construction of a 72.18 km two-lane road with paved shoulder on Narmada Timarni road, to be developed under HAM model.