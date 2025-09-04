After 19 Hyderabad Horses Mysteriously Die In MP's Jabalpur, Animal Husbandry Dept Orders Immediate Relocation Of Others

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): After 18 Hyderabad horses died under mysterious circrumstances in Madhya Pradesh's Jabalpur, the Animal Husbandry Department has ordered relocation op the others.

The order stated that the remaining 38 horses must be moved out of the city within the next three to five days.

The horses, originally brought from Hyderabad in May, are currently being monitored at a private dairy in Raipura.

According to information, out of the 57 horses were brought from Hyderabad, 19 have already died under mysterious circumstances, prompting strict action from the authorities to prevent any further loss or casualties.

The horses had been brought in by farmhouse owner Sachin Tiwari, who had previously sought permission from the authorities to keep them within the city limits.

After the department’s relocation order, Tiwari claimed he could not comply with the instructions, citing a lack of adequate space and insufficient funds to carry out the relocation safely.

The Animal Husbandry Department is closely supervising the remaining horses to ensure they are safely moved to suitable facilities outside the city.

A case has already been registered under the Animal Cruelty Prevention Act against Tiwari and Hyderabad-based Hetha Net India Private Limited, with police pointing out negligence in transportation and care.

Authorities have stressed the importance of following the relocation orders promptly to safeguard the remaining animals.