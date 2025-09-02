 19 Out Of 57 Horses Brought From Hyderabad Die Under Mysterious Circumstances In MP's Jabalpur; Case Registered Against Farmhouse Owner
19 Out Of 57 Horses Brought From Hyderabad Die Under Mysterious Circumstances In MP's Jabalpur; Case Registered Against Farmhouse Owner

19 Out Of 57 Horses Brought From Hyderabad Die Under Mysterious Circumstances In MP's Jabalpur; Case Registered Against Farmhouse Owner

According to reports, Animal Husbandry Department registered case under Animal Cruelty Prevention Act

FPJ News ServiceUpdated: Tuesday, September 02, 2025, 06:10 PM IST
19 Horses Out Of 57 Horses Brought From Hyderabad Dies Under Mysterious Circumstances In MP's Jabalpur; Case Registered Against Farmhouse Owner | FP Photo

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): A shocking incident came to light in Madhya Pradesh's Jabalpur where, 19 out of 57 horses brought from Hyderabad have died under mysterious circumstances.

According to reports, Animal Husbandry Department registered case under Animal Cruelty Prevention Act. According to officials, the horses were transported from Hyderabad on May 5 after which the animals are dying regularly.

The animals are kept at a buffalo stable in Raipura, Jabalpur, without proper facilities. A Case has been registered against Raipura's farm house owner Sachin Tiwari and Hyderabad-based company Hetha Net India Private Limited. Police said negligence was evident during the transportation and during the horse's maintenance.

According to reports, the farm house owner had not taken any permission to bring and keep the horses. The horses are said to be of Suresh Paladugu, who runs Horse Power League of Hyderabad.

“A case has been filed under the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act. Negligence during transport and lack of facilities led to the deaths of several horses,” said Suryakant Sharma, Additional SP Jabalpur.

