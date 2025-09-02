Bhopal Petrol Pump Scam: 530 Litres Petrol Seized At Jehangirabad Pump After Theft Video Goes Viral; Mismatch In Sales Data & Stock Exposed

Bhopal Petrol Pump Scam: 529.99 Litres Petrol Seized; Mismatch In Sales Data And Stock Records - VIDEO |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A case of petrol theft and malpractice in fuel distribution has been exposed at a petrol pump in Bhopal. As many as 530 litres of petrol was seized in the action on Monday.

Earlier, on August 29, a customer, who had requested 16 litres of petrol in Jehagirabad's Rajdhani petrol pump, suspected foul play after noticing his bike’s tank wasn't entirely full. Upon checking, it was found that only 13 litres had been filled instead of 16 liters of the fuel.

The video went viral on internet and netizens demanded action against the pump owner. This prompted the district administration to order an investigation under the directives of District Supply Controller Chandrabhan Singh Jadon.

According to report by nd_news, the investigative team reviewed the stock records, sales data, and fuel dispensing machines. Shockingly, during the investigation the sales data and records didn't tally along leading to the seizure of 529.99 litres of petrol.

Although the pump owner initially denied the allegations on social media and alleged that he was receiving threats, Meanwhile he had already submitted a written confession admitting to the scam.

Authorities have said that strict action will be taken including cancellation of the petrol pump’s license, heavy fines, and even seizure of the Petrol Pump.