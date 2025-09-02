 Fraudster Poses As Home Ministry Officer, Dupes Woman Of ₹3 Lakh On Pretext Of Providing Job In MP's Jabalpur
A case has been registered and the police have started searching for the accused

FPJ News ServiceUpdated: Tuesday, September 02, 2025, 02:27 PM IST
Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): A shocking case of fraud has come to light in Madhya Pradesh's Jabalpur where a man posed as an officer of the Union Home Ministry and duped a woman of nearly ₹3 lakh on the pretext of providing job.

The victim, identified as Madhuri Deshpande is a resident of Snehnagar Extension Colony. According to reports, the accused contacted her over phone and introduced himself as an officer from the home ministry.

Gaining her trust, he assured her that he could secure a railway job for her daughter. Believing his claim, the victim immediately transferred him ₹3 Lakhs to different bank accounts.

However after weeks of no response from the accused, the woman tried to follow up and asked her money back. Upon asking her money back the fraudster allegedly began threatening her instead of returning the amount. Shockingly, he even demanded more money from her.

After realising that she has been duped she immediately rushed Madanmahal police station and filed a formal complaint of fraud against the accused.

Based on her complaint, a case has been registered and the police have started searching for the accused involved in the complete racket.

