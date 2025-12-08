Bhopal News: NHRC seeks report on fishing contract of ‘MachliParivar’ | File Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has served a notice to the state government seeking a report on a complaint alleging obstruction of fishing activities that provide livelihoods to local communities. The Commission has asked for an action-taken report within 15 days.

The complaint concerns the ShariqMachli family, which holds fishing contract of local dams. NHRC member PriyankKanoongo said complainants alleged that certain people repeatedly obstructed lawful fishing by the cooperative society, threatened and abused members belonging to Scheduled Caste community, prevented them from earning their livelihood and issued threats of false FIRs.

They also reportedly used caste-based abusive language, attempted to forcibly remove members from fishing areas, and created fear and hostility in the area on November 15 this year.

The complainants further alleged irregularities in the functioning of cooperative society, including arbitrary addition of lake members, financial mismanagement, wrongful denial of fishing rights, and denial of employment to genuine members. They sought NHRC intervention for legal action, protection, and an impartial inquiry.

Notices have been issued to the Principal Secretary, Cooperatives; Principal Secretary, Fisheries; and District Collector, Bhopal, instructing them to submit the report to the Commission within 15 days.