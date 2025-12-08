MP News: 66-Year-Old Retired Govt Employee Duped Of ₹22 Lakh On Pretext Of Doubling Money In Jabalpur | Representative Image

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): A 66-year-old man was duped of Rs. 22 lakh on pretext of making it double the amount in one year in Andherdeo area.

According to the police, a fresh case of cheating is registered against Amit Khamparia in Kotwali police station for duping a retired government employee, Yaduvansh Mishra of Rs. 22 lakh on pretext of making it double in one year but when asked to return the money, the accused began to make excuses.

Amit Khamparia is presently on police remand and was arrested from Nagpur, Maharashtra last week for being accused in several cases of fraud, cheating, illegal mining and others in various police stations of four districts of MP including Jabalpur.

Mishra told police that the delay in filing complaint against Amit Khamparia was due to his criminal background. The accused assured him (Mishra) saying that no one ever incurs a loss by partnering with them and even if there is a loss, they will return double the amount invested.

Mishra gave Rs. 25 lakh in 2018 to the accused and as of today only Rs 3 lakhs is received. In July 2021, Amit gave him a cheque of Rs 20 lakh claiming it was the amount that is doubled and promised to return the principal amount soon but the cheque was dishonoured.

A case is registered against the accused under sections 318(4) and 316(2) of BNS and taken up for investigation.