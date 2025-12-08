 MP News: 66-Year-Old Retired Govt Employee Duped Of ₹22 Lakh On Pretext Of Doubling Money In Jabalpur
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMP News: 66-Year-Old Retired Govt Employee Duped Of ₹22 Lakh On Pretext Of Doubling Money In Jabalpur

MP News: 66-Year-Old Retired Govt Employee Duped Of ₹22 Lakh On Pretext Of Doubling Money In Jabalpur

A 66-year-old man was duped of Rs. 22 lakh on pretext of making it double the amount in one year in Andherdeo area. According to the police, a fresh case of cheating is registered against Amit Khamparia in Kotwali police station for duping a retired government employee, Yaduvansh Mishra on pretext of making it double in one year but when asked to return the money, the accused began to make excuses

Staff ReporterUpdated: Monday, December 08, 2025, 09:00 PM IST
article-image
MP News: 66-Year-Old Retired Govt Employee Duped Of ₹22 Lakh On Pretext Of Doubling Money In Jabalpur | Representative Image

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): A 66-year-old man was duped of Rs. 22 lakh on pretext of making it double the amount in one year in Andherdeo area.

According to the police, a fresh case of cheating is registered against Amit Khamparia in Kotwali police station for duping a retired government employee, Yaduvansh Mishra of Rs. 22 lakh on pretext of making it double in one year but when asked to return the money, the accused began to make excuses.

Amit Khamparia is presently on police remand and was arrested from Nagpur, Maharashtra last week for being accused in several cases of fraud, cheating, illegal mining and others in various police stations of four districts of MP including Jabalpur.

Read Also
MP News: Farmers Stage Protest Over Irregular Urea Distribution; Block National Highway In...
article-image

Mishra told police that the delay in filing complaint against Amit Khamparia was due to his criminal background. The accused assured him (Mishra) saying that no one ever incurs a loss by partnering with them and even if there is a loss, they will return double the amount invested.

FPJ Shorts
Goa Fire Tragedy Raises Alarm For Mumbai: Experts Warn Of Rampant Fire-Safety Violations In Hotels, Pubs & Malls
Goa Fire Tragedy Raises Alarm For Mumbai: Experts Warn Of Rampant Fire-Safety Violations In Hotels, Pubs & Malls
Bombay HC Upholds 14-Year Jail Term For Sexual Assault Of Minors At Raigad Orphanage; Brother Acquitted, Mother Gets Sentence Reduction
Bombay HC Upholds 14-Year Jail Term For Sexual Assault Of Minors At Raigad Orphanage; Brother Acquitted, Mother Gets Sentence Reduction
Bombay HC Quashes Retired IAS Officer’s Attempt To Evict Son From Andheri Bungalow; Says Senior Citizens Act Not For Property Disputes
Bombay HC Quashes Retired IAS Officer’s Attempt To Evict Son From Andheri Bungalow; Says Senior Citizens Act Not For Property Disputes
Bombay HC Quashes MPDA Detention For 99-Day Delay; Calls Preventive Custody ‘Punishment Without Trial’
Bombay HC Quashes MPDA Detention For 99-Day Delay; Calls Preventive Custody ‘Punishment Without Trial’

Mishra gave Rs. 25 lakh in 2018 to the accused and as of today only Rs 3 lakhs is received. In July 2021, Amit gave him a cheque of Rs 20 lakh claiming it was the amount that is doubled and promised to return the principal amount soon but the cheque was dishonoured.

A case is registered against the accused under sections 318(4) and 316(2) of BNS and taken up for investigation.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Bhopal News: NHRC Seeks Report On Fishing Contract Of ‘Machliparivar’

Bhopal News: NHRC Seeks Report On Fishing Contract Of ‘Machliparivar’

MP News: 66-Year-Old Retired Govt Employee Duped Of ₹22 Lakh On Pretext Of Doubling Money In...

MP News: 66-Year-Old Retired Govt Employee Duped Of ₹22 Lakh On Pretext Of Doubling Money In...

MP News: 70-Year-Old Farmer Killed By Unknown Wild Animal In Sheopur District

MP News: 70-Year-Old Farmer Killed By Unknown Wild Animal In Sheopur District

MP News: South Eastern Coalfield Limited Gets High Court Notice To Fish Out Body From Open Coal Mine

MP News: South Eastern Coalfield Limited Gets High Court Notice To Fish Out Body From Open Coal Mine

MP News: Public Health Engineering Department’s Rural Water Supply & Maintenance Draft Policy...

MP News: Public Health Engineering Department’s Rural Water Supply & Maintenance Draft Policy...