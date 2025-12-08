MP News: Industrial Zone To Be Set Up In Bundelkhand | Representative Image (azer news)

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): In view of the fact that Bundelkhand is trailing other regions of the state in industrialization, the industry department has prepared a proposal to develop an industrial zone in 608- hectare area of Mawasi Grant in Sagar district. The focus is on attracting big investors.

A senior officer of the Madhya Pradesh Industrial Development Corporation said that the proposed site for the industrial zone had adequate availability of water and electricity. “The industrial zone will be open for multi –sector investment and will not target investors from any specific field. The effort is to bring big investors there,” he said.

This proposal would be tabled before the cabinet meeting to be held in Khajuraho on Tuesday.

PWD to apprise CM of State Road Master Plan

The Public Works Department (PWD) has prepared a Madhya Pradesh Road Master Plan. This is the first time that any such thing has been done in the state. Chief minister Mohan Yadav will review PWD activities and its vision for next three years on Tuesday and during this review, PWD officers will apprise him of the road master plan. The plan envisages to construct around 35,000 km of roads in the next five years and connect them..

The plan has been prepared by studying the road master plan concept of Maharashtra and Gujarat.

A senior PWD officer in the know of the plan said that it pertained to connecting the roads in a graded manner and once this happened, there would be no need to construct small roads.

“Currently Madhya Pradesh ranks 5th or 6th in road density category in the country. Once this plan is approved, it will help in increasing the road density of the state,” he said.

He added that the budget provision would be added to the plan on getting the green signal from the government.

This plan will help in improving transportation and thus attracting investors as well.