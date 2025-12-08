MP News: Model From Shivpuri Arrested In Bhopal With MD Drugs Worth ₹1.65 Lakh

Bhopal News: Model From Shivpuri Arrested In Bhopal With MD Drugs Worth Rs. 1.65 Lakh | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The city crime branch arrested a man in the state capital for possessing MD drugs on Monday, and recovered 11.5 grams of the synthetic drug, valued at Rs.1.65 lakh, along with two mobile phones from his possession. The accused is currently being interrogated, and his criminal background is being examined, said police.

According to crime branch, the arrested youth, Sifat Ali (25), is originally from Ranganoud village in Shivpuri district. He has been living in Mumbai and learning modelling.

Two days ago, he arrived in Bhopal and was staying at an acquaintance’s house. Acting on a tip-off, the crime branch team reached Idgah Hills, where they apprehended him with the contraband.

Drugs sent by an associate in Indore

Officials confirmed that during interrogation, Sifat Ali revealed that the MD drugs were sent to him by an associate residing in Indore. Police are now investigating about the person who provided him shelter in Bhopal and the individual who supplied the drugs from Indore. The crime branch is also checking his criminal history through the CCTNS system and coordinating with police stations in Shivpuri and Bhopal.