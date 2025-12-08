Bhopal News: 55-Year-Old Man Guarding Fields Stabbed To Death, Three Suspects Detained | Representative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A 55-year-old man Leela Giri, who was guarding an agricultural field in Bansiya village under Bilkhiriya police station limits was brutally stabbed to death late Sunday night.

Giri used to look after the farm belonging to Jivan Singh Bisht from the same village and lived alone.

According to reports, Giri went to the farm as usual on Sunday night but did not return home in the morning. At about 1 pm on Monday, his nephew went to look for him and found his body lying in a pool of blood.

Bilkhiriya police reached the spot after receiving the information and called FSL team for investigation. Empty liquor bottles and disposable glasses were recovered from the scene leading investigators to suspect that the victim was first given alcohol and then attacked.

Police said stab wounds were found on his chest and back indicating a brutal assault.

A case of murder has been registered, and investigation is underway. Based on initial suspicion, three suspects have been detained for questioning. Police are trying to determine the motive behind the killing and identify culprits involved in the crime.