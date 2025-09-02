IT Raids Surgical Equipment Company Science House, Residence Of Medical Businessman Rajesh Gupta In Bhopal

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Income Tax department raided the residence of medical surgical equipment businessman Rajesh Gupta in Bhopal. The IT sleuths reached his bungalow located in Panchvati Park in Lalghati early morning on Tuesday.

A large number of forces have been deployed at his residence.

Similarly, another team of IT officials also reached the Science House at around 5 am. Currently, the officers are questioning its director Jitendra Tiwari and his colleagues software engineer Rohit Gupta, consultant Dinesh Baroliya, Shikha Rajoria. The company supplies medical equipment across the country

The action comes over alleged financial irregularities and tax evasion. The officials have seized the mobile phones and laptops. They are currently examining the documents of land and other property.

According to information, the Income Tax Department has raided more than 30 locations in several cities including Bhopal, Indore and Mumbai. The raid is being conducted at Science House Medical Private Limited (SHMPL) located in MP Nagar, Bhopal and the locations of its associate institutions in Indore.