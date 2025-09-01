 Indore: Five Arrested For Burglaries At 4 Houses, Were Planning Robbery
Police arrested five accused involved in a series of burglary incidents in the Kanadia police station area

Staff ReporterUpdated: Monday, September 01, 2025, 10:58 PM IST
Indore: Five Arrested For Burglaries At 4 Houses, Were Planning Robbery | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Police arrested five accused involved in a series of burglary incidents in the Kanadia police station area, an official said on Monday.

Additional DCP (zone-2) Amrendra Singh said that the accused used to conduct recce of vacant houses during the day and carried out thefts at night.

Acting on a tip-off, police nabbed them from anopen ground near the bypass, where they were found sitting with tools and weapons, allegedly planning a robbery at a petrol pump.

The arrested accused have been identified as Shahrukh Shah of Manik Bagh,Gulam Patel of Rajiv Nagar,Akram Khan of Taj Nagar,Sohel Ansari of Vijay Palace and Salman Khan of Ilyas Colony.

During interrogation, they allegedly admitted to committing four burglaries in the Kanadia area. Police recovered stolen goods worth around Rs 15 lakh, including jewelry, cash, mobile phones, vehicles, and burglary tools.

The accused were involved in the following incidents:

August 17 – Burglary at the residence of Anshul Jain, Shrikant Palace

August 21 – Burglary at the residence of Abha Silawat, Vaibhav Nagar

August 23 – Burglary at the residence of Pooja Patidar, Vaibhav Nagar

August 26 - Burglary at the residence of Prashant Parmar, Sanchar Nagar

