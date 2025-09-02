Indore Becomes MP’s First IGBC Green Platinum City |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): In a landmark achievement, Indore Smart City Development Limited (ISCDL) and the Indore Municipal Corporation (IMC) have been awarded the prestigious CII–Indian Green Building Council (IGBC) Green City Platinum Certification, placing Indore among the top three cities in India to receive this honour.

The certification comes after a rigorous six-month evaluation of Indore’s development initiatives, covering areas such as water management, energy efficiency, waste reduction, e-governance, green cover expansion, and sustainable urban planning.

This recognition highlights the state government’s commitment to sustainable development, making Indore a model for green urban growth.

The award was presented to collector Asheesh Singh and IMC commissioner ShivamVarma by Sunil Chordia, Chairman of CII National Committee on MSME.

With this recognition, Indore joins an elite group of just 32 cities and zones across India to receive IGBC’s Platinum rating.

Since its inception, IGBC has certified more than 16,300 projects across India, contributing to a green building footprint of over 14.15 billion sq ft.Nearly90% of all green building projects in the country are now aligned with IGBC rating systems, making it the most credible framework for sustainable development in India.