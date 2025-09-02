Madhya Pradesh September 2 2025, Weather Update: Heavy Rain Alert in 15 Districts Including Ujjain, Ratlam; Rainfall Crosses 100% of Season’s Quota

MP June 16 Weather Update: Monsoon Set To Hit MP In 48 Hours! Heavy Rain Alert For Narsinghpur & Dindori | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): With the activation of a strong systems, the state is witnessing a fresh spell of rain. On Tuesday, a heavy rain alert has been issued in 15 districts.

According to the weather department, districts including Ujjain, Ratlam, Agar-Malwa, Rajgarh, Guna, Shivpuri, Dhar, Burhanpur, Khandwa, Harda, Katni, Umaria, Shahdol, Dindori and Anuppur are expected to receive 2.5 to 4.5 inches of rain during the next 24 hours.

Continuous showers are also expected in Bhopal, Indore, Jabalpur and Gwalior. On Monday, it rained in more than 26 districts. The heaviest rainfall were reported in Damoh, which received 2.3 inches of rain, followed by Ratlam and Datia with 1.5 inches each. Gwalior recorded 0.45 inches, while Bhopal received half an inch.

Districts including, Betul, Indore, Pachmarhi, Guna, Shajapur, Bhind, Niwari, Chhatarpur, Balaghat, Mandsaur, Satna, Narmadapuram, Shivpuri, Chhindwara, Jabalpur, Naugaon, Sagar, Seoni, Sidhi, Tikamgarh, Umaria and Balaghat also received rain.

Two troughs passing through the northern part

According to a senior weatherman, two troughs are passing through the northern part of the state which in result is responsible for the fresh heavy spell of rain in the state. The effect of the system is expected to be evident on Tuesday as well.

MP completes seasonal rainfall quota

According to the Meteorological Department, Normally, 31.2 inches of rain is expected by this time, meanwhile Madhya Pradesh has received 37.8 inches of rain so far, which is 102% of the seasonal quota. Last year, the state recorded 44 inches of rainfall.