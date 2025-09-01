 Rats Bite Two Newborns Inside Indore's MY Hospital ICU
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreRats Bite Two Newborns Inside Indore's MY Hospital ICU

Rats Bite Two Newborns Inside Indore's MY Hospital ICU

Last full pest control drive conducted nearly five years ago

Staff ReporterUpdated: Monday, September 01, 2025, 10:06 PM IST
article-image
Rats Bite Two Newborns Inside Indore's MY Hospital ICU | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): In a horrifying lapse of hospital hygiene and safety, two newborn babies were bitten by rats inside the Neonatal Surgical Intensive Care Unit (NSICU) of Indore’s Maharaja Yeshwantrao (MY) Hospital — one of Central India’s largest government-run hospitals.

The incidents occurred on consecutive days, Sunday and Monday, and have raised serious concerns about the conditions under which the city’s most vulnerable patients — newborns — are being treated.

Hospital sources confirmed that both babies were just a few days old when staff discovered bite marks on their hands. Doctors immediately began treatment, and both infants are currently reported to be stable.

Shockingly, hospital staff admitted that rodents have become a frequent menace, with a large rat spotted multiple times inside the ICU recently.

FPJ Shorts
Uttar Pradesh Tragedy: Pregnant Woman And Husband Escape Unhurt As Car Catches Fire On VIP Road In Lucknow
Uttar Pradesh Tragedy: Pregnant Woman And Husband Escape Unhurt As Car Catches Fire On VIP Road In Lucknow
PM Modi Likely To Visit Mizoram, Manipur On September 13
PM Modi Likely To Visit Mizoram, Manipur On September 13
Uttar Pradesh Shocker: Bulandshahr's Small Grocer Gets ₹1.41 Billion Income Tax Notice After PAN Card Misused By 6 Delhi Firms; VIDEO
Uttar Pradesh Shocker: Bulandshahr's Small Grocer Gets ₹1.41 Billion Income Tax Notice After PAN Card Misused By 6 Delhi Firms; VIDEO
Over 70,000 Balvatikas Transform Early Education In Uttar Pradesh Schools
Over 70,000 Balvatikas Transform Early Education In Uttar Pradesh Schools

“We’ve seen it run across the floor several times. It's not the first time something like this has happened,” a staff member said on condition of anonymity.

Read Also
VIDEO: MP CM Mohan Yadav Launches World's First Vikramaditya Vedic Clock & App In Bhopal; Uses...
article-image

Parents not officially informed

In a move that raises ethical questions, sources said the hospital administration has not formally informed the babies’ families about the incidents, allegedly to prevent panic. Both infants continue to be monitored under strict medical supervision.

Administration on the defensive

Hospital superintendent Dr Ashok Yadav acknowledged the rat bites and said the situation was being handled.

“The problem worsens when patient attendants bring food inside. We’re now initiating immediate pest control,” he said, adding that the last full pest control drive was conducted nearly five years ago.

Systemic negligence exposed

The case has reignited criticism of MY Hospital’s crumbling infrastructure and poor hygiene. Despite repeated renovation projects, the facility continues to battle overcrowding, sanitation issues, and lack of basic maintenance. Patients and staff say rodents are a recurring problem across the premises.

Political reaction and public anger

The incidents quickly turned political, with Congress spokesperson Amit Chaurasiya slamming the BJP-led government. “If newborns are not safe inside an ICU, it reflects the true state of healthcare in Madhya Pradesh,” he said.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Madhya Pradesh Model Tenancy Bill Draft Getting Final Shape

Madhya Pradesh Model Tenancy Bill Draft Getting Final Shape

Rats Bite Two Newborns Inside Indore's MY Hospital ICU

Rats Bite Two Newborns Inside Indore's MY Hospital ICU

Madhya Pradesh Lags Behind Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat In Setting Up Police Recruitment Board

Madhya Pradesh Lags Behind Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat In Setting Up Police Recruitment Board

Indore: BJP Mahila Morcha Stages Protest Outside Congress Office

Indore: BJP Mahila Morcha Stages Protest Outside Congress Office

All India Radio Feeder Carries 70 Years Of Legacy In Power Supply

All India Radio Feeder Carries 70 Years Of Legacy In Power Supply