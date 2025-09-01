Rats Bite Two Newborns Inside Indore's MY Hospital ICU | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): In a horrifying lapse of hospital hygiene and safety, two newborn babies were bitten by rats inside the Neonatal Surgical Intensive Care Unit (NSICU) of Indore’s Maharaja Yeshwantrao (MY) Hospital — one of Central India’s largest government-run hospitals.

The incidents occurred on consecutive days, Sunday and Monday, and have raised serious concerns about the conditions under which the city’s most vulnerable patients — newborns — are being treated.

Hospital sources confirmed that both babies were just a few days old when staff discovered bite marks on their hands. Doctors immediately began treatment, and both infants are currently reported to be stable.

Shockingly, hospital staff admitted that rodents have become a frequent menace, with a large rat spotted multiple times inside the ICU recently.

“We’ve seen it run across the floor several times. It's not the first time something like this has happened,” a staff member said on condition of anonymity.

Parents not officially informed

In a move that raises ethical questions, sources said the hospital administration has not formally informed the babies’ families about the incidents, allegedly to prevent panic. Both infants continue to be monitored under strict medical supervision.

Administration on the defensive

Hospital superintendent Dr Ashok Yadav acknowledged the rat bites and said the situation was being handled.

“The problem worsens when patient attendants bring food inside. We’re now initiating immediate pest control,” he said, adding that the last full pest control drive was conducted nearly five years ago.

Systemic negligence exposed

The case has reignited criticism of MY Hospital’s crumbling infrastructure and poor hygiene. Despite repeated renovation projects, the facility continues to battle overcrowding, sanitation issues, and lack of basic maintenance. Patients and staff say rodents are a recurring problem across the premises.

Political reaction and public anger

The incidents quickly turned political, with Congress spokesperson Amit Chaurasiya slamming the BJP-led government. “If newborns are not safe inside an ICU, it reflects the true state of healthcare in Madhya Pradesh,” he said.