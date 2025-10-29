MP News: Western Railway Delays Indore–Asarva Express, Adjusts Avantika Express Schedule; Check Details

Representative image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): To improve the average speed and punctuality of trains, the Western Railway’s Ratlam Division has made partial changes in the arrival and departure timings of three trains operating from Indore station.

The new timings will come into effect from Thursday.

As per the revised schedule, the Indore–Asarva Veerbhumi Express will now leave Indore station 25 minutes later, at 6:20 PM instead of 5:55 PM.

The train will reach and depart from Dewas (6:46/6:48 PM), Ujjain (7:28/7:33 PM), Nagda (8:23/8:28 PM), Khachrod (8:39/8:41 PM), Ratlam (9:50/10:05 PM), and Jaora (10:35/10:37 PM). There will be no change in timing between Jaora and Asarva.

The Avantika Express has also seen a slight adjustment. From Wednesday, the Mumbai Central–Indore Avantika Express will arrive at Indore at 9:05 AM instead of 9:10 AM.

Similarly, the Indore–Mumbai Central Avantika Express will depart from Indore at 5:45 AM instead of 5:40 AM from Thursday.

Railway officials said the changes have been made to enhance operational efficiency and ensure better on-time performance of trains.