 MP News: Western Railway Delays Indore–Asarva Express, Adjusts Avantika Express Schedule; Check Details
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreMP News: Western Railway Delays Indore–Asarva Express, Adjusts Avantika Express Schedule; Check Details

MP News: Western Railway Delays Indore–Asarva Express, Adjusts Avantika Express Schedule; Check Details

The Avantika Express has also seen a slight adjustment. From Wednesday, the Mumbai Central–Indore Avantika Express will arrive at Indore at 9:05 AM instead of 9:10 AM.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, October 29, 2025, 08:30 PM IST
article-image
Representative image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): To improve the average speed and punctuality of trains, the Western Railway’s Ratlam Division has made partial changes in the arrival and departure timings of three trains operating from Indore station.

The new timings will come into effect from Thursday.

Read Also
Bhopal News: Special Train To Run One Trip Between Chhapra–Lokmanya Tilak Via Rani Kamalapati For...
article-image

As per the revised schedule, the Indore–Asarva Veerbhumi Express will now leave Indore station 25 minutes later, at 6:20 PM instead of 5:55 PM.

The train will reach and depart from Dewas (6:46/6:48 PM), Ujjain (7:28/7:33 PM), Nagda (8:23/8:28 PM), Khachrod (8:39/8:41 PM), Ratlam (9:50/10:05 PM), and Jaora (10:35/10:37 PM). There will be no change in timing between Jaora and Asarva.

FPJ Shorts
‘Don’t Merge Calls, Don’t Share OTPs’: Cyber Police Warn Of Rising Insurance And Call Merging Scams
‘Don’t Merge Calls, Don’t Share OTPs’: Cyber Police Warn Of Rising Insurance And Call Merging Scams
Doctor's Suicide Shameful, Shows Women Not Safe In Progressive Maharashtra: Harshwardhan Sapkal
Doctor's Suicide Shameful, Shows Women Not Safe In Progressive Maharashtra: Harshwardhan Sapkal
'Faith Triumphs': Banaganga Aarti To Return This Tripuri Pournima After Minister Lodha’s Intervention
'Faith Triumphs': Banaganga Aarti To Return This Tripuri Pournima After Minister Lodha’s Intervention
Palghar Tragedy: 25-Year-Old Man Dies Of Electrocution In Vasai East’s Manicha Pada Area
Palghar Tragedy: 25-Year-Old Man Dies Of Electrocution In Vasai East’s Manicha Pada Area
Read Also
MP News: Angry Woman Smashes Block Council Member’s Car With Stone Over Land Dispute In...
article-image

The Avantika Express has also seen a slight adjustment. From Wednesday, the Mumbai Central–Indore Avantika Express will arrive at Indore at 9:05 AM instead of 9:10 AM.

Similarly, the Indore–Mumbai Central Avantika Express will depart from Indore at 5:45 AM instead of 5:40 AM from Thursday.

Railway officials said the changes have been made to enhance operational efficiency and ensure better on-time performance of trains.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MP News: Western Railway Delays Indore–Asarva Express, Adjusts Avantika Express Schedule; Check...

MP News: Western Railway Delays Indore–Asarva Express, Adjusts Avantika Express Schedule; Check...

Indore News: 4th Member Of Poaching Gang Arrested By Special Task Force

Indore News: 4th Member Of Poaching Gang Arrested By Special Task Force

MP News: Massive Fire Destroys Goods Worth Crores At Cotton Factory In Khargone; No Casualty...

MP News: Massive Fire Destroys Goods Worth Crores At Cotton Factory In Khargone; No Casualty...

Indore News: Youth Electrocuted To Death While Taking Off Diwali Lights

Indore News: Youth Electrocuted To Death While Taking Off Diwali Lights

'Mera Purse Do, Baat Khatam': Angry Woman Sitting Beside Toddler Breaks Glass Window Over 'Stolen'...

'Mera Purse Do, Baat Khatam': Angry Woman Sitting Beside Toddler Breaks Glass Window Over 'Stolen'...