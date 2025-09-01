Vaishnodevi Katra Express Running From Mhow Short Terminated Udhampur Train Cancelled |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Owing to the suspension of traffic in the Kathua-Madhopur Punjab rail section of Jammu Division of Northern Railway, Mhow-Shri Mata Viashnodevi Katra Express will be short terminated at Ambala Railway Station.

Similarly the operation of Indore-Udhampur-Indore trains has been cancelled for certain dates.

According to official information, train No. 12919 Mhow- Shri Mata Vaishnodevi Katra Express running from Mhow from September 02 to 19, will be short terminated at Ambala Railway Station and will remain cancelled from Ambala to Shri Mata Vaishnodevi Katra.

Similarly, the train No. 12920 Shri Mata Vaishnodevi Katra-Mhow Express running from Shri Mata Vaishnodevi Katra from September 03 to 20 will short originate from Ambala Railway Station and will remain cancelled from Shri Mata Vaishnodevi Katra to Ambala.

The operation of Train No. 22941 Indore-Shaheed Captain Tushar Mahajan Udhampur Express will be cancelled on September 8, 15, 22 & 29.

Similarly, the operation of train No. 22942 Shaheed Captain Tushar Mahajan Indore Udhampur Express will be cancelled on September 3, 10, 17 & 24.