MP News: This Year, 11 Martyr Families To Be Felicitated On Police Commemoration Day; One May Get ₹1 Crore Compensation

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Since September 2024 to August 2025, as many as 11 police personnel died during line of duty, on Police Commemoration Day their family members will be felicitated, officials said here on Friday.

In 2017, the state government had announced that the families of martyred policemen would get Rs one crore as compensation. However, the decision is being followed only in a few cases and flouted in most.

The names of martyred policemen are announced every year on October 21 in public by the Director General of Police at the Police Commemoration Day Parade in Bhopal. The Governor pays tributes to the martyred officers and jawans at the event.

Only one proposal sent

Special DG, Anil Kumar told Free Press that the proposal of martyr ASI, Ram Charan Gautam has been sent to the state government for the consideration. In which Rs 1 crore has been recommanded.

The ASI was killed in Gadra village under Shahpur police station area, in Mauganj district on Saturday March 15, this year.

He was killed when he was trying to rescue one Sunny Dewedi who was kept hostage by tribal people on old revelry.

CM decides

He further said that the decision on awarding Rs one crore to families of martyred policemen is taken by the chief minister. The families of martyrs covered by Special Pension Scheme, 1965 are entitled to the special compensation.

The chosen 11

Inspector Sanjay Pathak died on March 3,2025, inspector Ramesh Kumar Dhurve on June 4,2025, ASI Ram Charan Gautam on March 3,2025, ASI Mahesh Kumar Kori on August 31,2025, Head constable Santosh Kushwaha October 29,2024, head constable Prince Garg May 9,2025, head constable Abhishek Shinde on August 27,2025, head constable Govind Patel on August 5,2025, February 28,2025, constable Sunder Baghel on August 28, 2025 and Constable Anil Yadav died on May 24,2025.