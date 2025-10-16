 MP News: High Court Turns Down Govt Appeal For DPC Formation To Initiate Promotion Process
Govt informs HC that new promotion policy will not be effective before 2016

Syed Faizan Ali
Thursday, October 16, 2025, 07:53 PM IST
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): State government has informed High Court (HC) that new promotion policy will not be effective before 2016. Government appealed HC permission for formation of DPC to initiate promotion. Double bench of Chief Justice Sanjeev Sachdeva and Justice Vinay Saraf had hearing on Thursday.

The state government, in its clarification to the High Court, stated that the new promotion policy would only apply to promotions after 2016. Promotions made before 2016 would remain within the scope of the old policy. They demanded the formation of a Departmental Promotion Committee (DPC) to initiate the promotion process, but the court rejected it.

Advocate General Prashant Singh and senior Supreme Court advocate CS Vaidyanathan argued that the new policy is in accordance with the Supreme Court's directives, which have included provisions for the creamy layer and quantifiable data.

SAPAKS's Anmol Shrivastava objected to the introduction of a new policy while the old policy was pending in the Supreme Court. They questioned the absence of quantifiable data.

The court directed the government to submit quantifiable data in a sealed envelope, if necessary. This case relates to the 2002 rules, which were struck down in the RB Rai case, yet a challenge is pending in the Supreme Court.

More than one lakh have been affected by the promotion halt since 2016. The court scheduled the next hearing for October 28th and October 29th, until which time the new policy will remain in abeyance.

