Bhopal News: 'Rajdhani Ka Pani Saaf, Swachh Aur Surakshit Hai,' Says BMC President Kishan Suryavanshi Amid Indore Water Tragedy -- VIDEO |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Amid the water tragedy of Indore where 15 people died of contaminated drinking supply, the president of Bhopal Municipal Corporation, Kishan Suryavanshi, assured the residents that the civic body is committed to supplying clean and safe drinking water to the capital city.

He stated that regular monitoring, maintenance of water supply systems and quality checks are being carried out to ensure that people receive pure drinking water without interruption.

A video was released on Saturday, in which he can be heard saying, “Mai aap sab ko is baat ke liye ashvast karta hoon ki Bhopal Nagar Nigam dwara sheher ke andar jo jal praday kiya jaa raha hai wo puri tarahj se saaf aur swacch hai aur sukarshit bhi hai…(I assure all of you about this matter that the water supply being provided by Bhopal Municipal Corporation within the city is completely clean, pure, and safe.)

He further added, “Indore ki ghatna ko le karke jo charcha huyi hai aur usko bhi humne ehtiyat ke taur par liya hai…isliye Nagar Nigam ki hamari prashasnik team ne alag alag kshetron me kuch sample bhi lekar, pani ki hum jaanch bhi kar rahe hain, taki kahin bhi agar koi kami aayi bhi dhyan me to usko bhi hum theek karne ka kaam karenge……(The discussion that took place regarding the Indore incident has also been taken by us as a precaution. Therefore, our administrative team of the Municipal Corporation has taken some samples from different areas and we are testing the water, so that if anywhere any deficiency is noticed, we will work to correct it.)”

“Par abhi tak mai aapko bata doon ki aisi koi baat Bhopal me paani ki gunvatta ko lekar ke samne nahi aayi hai jo ki chinta ka vishay ho….Bhopal Nagar Nigam rajdhani wasiyon ko saaf swachh pani pilane ke kiye sankalpit tha, sankalpit hai, sankalpit rahega…(But till now, let me tell you that no such matter has come to light in Bhopal regarding water quality that is a cause for concern. Bhopal Municipal Corporation was committed, is committed, and will remain committed to providing clean and pure water to the residents of the capital),” he concluded.