 Bhopal News: 'Rajdhani Ka Pani Saaf, Swachh Aur Surakshit Hai,' Says BMC President Kishan Suryavanshi Amid Indore Water Tragedy -- VIDEO
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalBhopal News: 'Rajdhani Ka Pani Saaf, Swachh Aur Surakshit Hai,' Says BMC President Kishan Suryavanshi Amid Indore Water Tragedy -- VIDEO

Bhopal News: 'Rajdhani Ka Pani Saaf, Swachh Aur Surakshit Hai,' Says BMC President Kishan Suryavanshi Amid Indore Water Tragedy -- VIDEO

Amid the Indore water tragedy, Bhopal Municipal Corporation president Kishan Suryavanshi assured residents that the city’s water supply is clean and safe. He said water quality is being regularly monitored and samples are being tested as a precaution. So far, no issue has been found, and the civic body remains committed to safe drinking water.

Kajal KumariUpdated: Saturday, January 03, 2026, 01:09 PM IST
article-image
Bhopal News: 'Rajdhani Ka Pani Saaf, Swachh Aur Surakshit Hai,' Says BMC President Kishan Suryavanshi Amid Indore Water Tragedy -- VIDEO |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Amid the water tragedy of Indore where 15 people died of contaminated drinking supply, the president of Bhopal Municipal Corporation, Kishan Suryavanshi, assured the residents that the civic body is committed to supplying clean and safe drinking water to the capital city. 

He stated that regular monitoring, maintenance of water supply systems and quality checks are being carried out to ensure that people receive pure drinking water without interruption.

A video was released on Saturday, in which he can be heard saying, “Mai aap sab ko is baat ke liye ashvast karta hoon ki Bhopal Nagar Nigam dwara sheher ke andar jo jal praday kiya jaa raha hai wo puri tarahj se saaf aur swacch hai aur sukarshit bhi hai…(I assure all of you about this matter that the water supply being provided by Bhopal Municipal Corporation within the city is completely clean, pure, and safe.) 

He further added, “Indore ki ghatna ko le karke jo charcha huyi hai aur usko bhi humne ehtiyat ke taur par liya hai…isliye Nagar Nigam ki hamari prashasnik team ne alag alag kshetron me kuch sample bhi lekar, pani ki hum jaanch bhi kar rahe hain, taki kahin bhi agar koi kami aayi bhi dhyan me to usko bhi hum theek karne ka kaam karenge……(The discussion that took place regarding the Indore incident has also been taken by us as a precaution. Therefore, our administrative team of the Municipal Corporation has taken some samples from different areas and we are testing the water, so that if anywhere any deficiency is noticed, we will work to correct it.)”

FPJ Shorts
Mumbai Metro Line 3 To Start Additional Train Services From January 5, Daily Trips To Rise From 265 To 292
Mumbai Metro Line 3 To Start Additional Train Services From January 5, Daily Trips To Rise From 265 To 292
All India Medical Students Association Urges Indian Govt To Safeguard 3,000 Students Amid Iran Protests
All India Medical Students Association Urges Indian Govt To Safeguard 3,000 Students Amid Iran Protests
Nupur Sanon Gets Engaged To Longtime Boyfriend Stebin Ben Ahead Of Udaipur Wedding, Emotional Kriti Sanon Hugs Them: 'Easiest Yes I've...'
Nupur Sanon Gets Engaged To Longtime Boyfriend Stebin Ben Ahead Of Udaipur Wedding, Emotional Kriti Sanon Hugs Them: 'Easiest Yes I've...'
J&K: Indian Army Launches Community Radio Station Near Line Of Control In Rajouri
J&K: Indian Army Launches Community Radio Station Near Line Of Control In Rajouri
Read Also
Indore Water Deaths: 'Even The Cleanest City Failed To Keep Water Safe' Congress MP Shashi Tharoor...
article-image

“Par abhi tak mai aapko bata doon ki aisi koi baat Bhopal me paani ki gunvatta ko lekar ke samne nahi aayi hai jo ki chinta ka vishay ho….Bhopal Nagar Nigam rajdhani wasiyon ko saaf swachh pani pilane ke kiye sankalpit tha, sankalpit hai, sankalpit rahega…(But till now, let me tell you that no such matter has come to light in Bhopal regarding water quality that is a cause for concern. Bhopal Municipal Corporation was committed, is committed, and will remain committed to providing clean and pure water to the residents of the capital),he concluded.

Read Also
From Leather Bags To Lifelines: The Epic Story Of How Indore Learned To Quench Its Thirst
article-image

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Bhopal News: 'Rajdhani Ka Pani Saaf, Swachh Aur Surakshit Hai,' Says BMC President Kishan...

Bhopal News: 'Rajdhani Ka Pani Saaf, Swachh Aur Surakshit Hai,' Says BMC President Kishan...

Mp News: Night Chaupal Held To Hear People's Problems In Dindori

Mp News: Night Chaupal Held To Hear People's Problems In Dindori

MP News: Clash Between Jain Community And Sweet Shop Staff In Jabalpur, Police Lathi Charge, Several...

MP News: Clash Between Jain Community And Sweet Shop Staff In Jabalpur, Police Lathi Charge, Several...

Madhya Pradesh Weather Update January 3, 2026: Cold Wave Tightens Grip In State, Today Feels Coldest...

Madhya Pradesh Weather Update January 3, 2026: Cold Wave Tightens Grip In State, Today Feels Coldest...

Bhopal News: Witchcraft Suspected Behind 20-Year-Old Youth's Murder

Bhopal News: Witchcraft Suspected Behind 20-Year-Old Youth's Murder