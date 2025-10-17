MP News: Bail Plea Of All Accused Rejected In Seoni Hawala Loot Case | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Seoni district court on Friday rejected bail applications of all 11 accused in the Rs 1.45 crore hawala loot case, officials said.

On October 15, Seoni police arrested 10 accused, including the SDOP and station in-charge of Bandol police station. One absconding accused was later arrested. The court had earlier granted a two-day police remand for all 11.

During the remand, police collected several pieces of evidence related to the loot. Meanwhile, the accused filed bail applications, which the court dismissed on Friday, sending them to judicial custody.

Was this first case?

Police sources suspect this may not have been the first time Bandol police intercepted a vehicle carrying hawala money. They believe the team may have done so on previous occasions based on informers’ tips, but managed to conceal it until recent incident exposed the operation.