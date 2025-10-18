MP News: Senior Leaders’ Help Sought To End Factionalism In Sagar; The BJP Leaders Will Meet After The Bihar Election |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The BJP has sought the help of senior leaders to quell the flames of the party’s internal squabbling in districts. It will start from the Sagar district, where Minister Govind Singh Rajput and former minister Bhupendra Singh have locked horns.

Now, their fight has come out in the open. Some leaders in Sagar are neutral, and a few are with one faction or another. The internal squabbling is damaging the BJP in the district.

The party’s state leadership has given advice to these two leaders several times to stop fighting. The dispute between them has been going on since the days of former state president of the party VD Sharma.

The senior leaders of the party have told them several times to sink their differences and work together. According to sources, some other leaders have also been told to stop their quarrel.

The central leadership of the party may intervene. A senior leader of the party has also been assigned the job of ending their dispute.

Along with Sagar, the leaders in the BJP’s Gwalior and Rewa units are also at loggerheads. So, a way will be found to end the disputes through senior leaders. After the Bihar assembly election, the BJP leaders will hold a meeting to discuss the issues related to the government and the organisation.

The national co-organisational general secretary, Shivprakash, held a meeting with the leaders of the organisation and senior ministers. A few central ministers will also be included in the meeting to be held again.

The issue of not inviting the Union ministers Shivraj Singh Chouhan and Jyotiraditya Scindia and the former president of the party’s state unit VD Sharma cropped up after the previous meeting.

In the upcoming meeting, some more leaders will be included to discuss the ways to end factionalism among the party leaders in districts.