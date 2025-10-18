 MP News: Senior Leaders’ Help Sought To End Factionalism In Sagar; The BJP Leaders Will Meet After The Bihar Election
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMP News: Senior Leaders’ Help Sought To End Factionalism In Sagar; The BJP Leaders Will Meet After The Bihar Election

MP News: Senior Leaders’ Help Sought To End Factionalism In Sagar; The BJP Leaders Will Meet After The Bihar Election

The party’s state leadership has given advice to these two leaders several times to stop fighting

Staff ReporterUpdated: Saturday, October 18, 2025, 09:33 PM IST
article-image
MP News: Senior Leaders’ Help Sought To End Factionalism In Sagar; The BJP Leaders Will Meet After The Bihar Election |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The BJP has sought the help of senior leaders to quell the flames of the party’s internal squabbling in districts. It will start from the Sagar district, where Minister Govind Singh Rajput and former minister Bhupendra Singh have locked horns.

Now, their fight has come out in the open. Some leaders in Sagar are neutral, and a few are with one faction or another. The internal squabbling is damaging the BJP in the district.

The party’s state leadership has given advice to these two leaders several times to stop fighting. The dispute between them has been going on since the days of former state president of the party VD Sharma.

The senior leaders of the party have told them several times to sink their differences and work together. According to sources, some other leaders have also been told to stop their quarrel.

FPJ Shorts
Deepotsav 2025: Ayodhya Records Historic 23.82 Crore Visitors Between January And June, Highest Ever Since 2017
Deepotsav 2025: Ayodhya Records Historic 23.82 Crore Visitors Between January And June, Highest Ever Since 2017
Travis Scott Delhi Concert: Fans Go Crazy As American Rapper Hits The Stage; Nav's Opening Act Also Gets Loud Cheers - Watch Viral Videos
Travis Scott Delhi Concert: Fans Go Crazy As American Rapper Hits The Stage; Nav's Opening Act Also Gets Loud Cheers - Watch Viral Videos
Indian Man Waves Pistol-Shaped Lighter At People In Bangkok, Cries After Being Dragged By Security; Arrested – VIDEO
Indian Man Waves Pistol-Shaped Lighter At People In Bangkok, Cries After Being Dragged By Security; Arrested – VIDEO
Mumbai News: Fire Erupts In Malad East Commercial Units; No Casualties Reported
Mumbai News: Fire Erupts In Malad East Commercial Units; No Casualties Reported

The central leadership of the party may intervene. A senior leader of the party has also been assigned the job of ending their dispute.

Along with Sagar, the leaders in the BJP’s Gwalior and Rewa units are also at loggerheads. So, a way will be found to end the disputes through senior leaders. After the Bihar assembly election, the BJP leaders will hold a meeting to discuss the issues related to the government and the organisation.

Read Also
MP News: Govt School Students Spotted Cleaning Classroom Floor In Chhatarpur; Video Goes Viral
article-image

The national co-organisational general secretary, Shivprakash, held a meeting with the leaders of the organisation and senior ministers. A few central ministers will also be included in the meeting to be held again.

The issue of not inviting the Union ministers Shivraj Singh Chouhan and Jyotiraditya Scindia and the former president of the party’s state unit VD Sharma cropped up after the previous meeting.

In the upcoming meeting, some more leaders will be included to discuss the ways to end factionalism among the party leaders in districts.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MP News: This Year, 11 Martyr Families To Be Felicitated On Police Commemoration Day; One May Get Rs...

MP News: This Year, 11 Martyr Families To Be Felicitated On Police Commemoration Day; One May Get Rs...

MP News: Excise Official Alok Khare Suspended Following Searches Conducted By Lokayukta

MP News: Excise Official Alok Khare Suspended Following Searches Conducted By Lokayukta

MP News: Operation To Capture Black Bucks Starts In Shujalpur Today

MP News: Operation To Capture Black Bucks Starts In Shujalpur Today

Bhopal News: 3 Youths Kill Friend Over Suspecting Affair With One’s Mother, Held

Bhopal News: 3 Youths Kill Friend Over Suspecting Affair With One’s Mother, Held

MP News: Congmen To Visit Industrial Complexes To Count Working & Closed Units

MP News: Congmen To Visit Industrial Complexes To Count Working & Closed Units