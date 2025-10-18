 MP News: Congmen To Visit Industrial Complexes To Count Working & Closed Units
The state government claims that through their industrial conclaves, business proposals worth several lakh crores have been received

Staff ReporterUpdated: Saturday, October 18, 2025, 07:51 PM IST
MP News: Congmen To Visit Industrial Complexes To Count Working & Closed Units | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Congress party leaders will visit industrial complexes in the state to find out the exact number of closed and working units. Congress leader Bhupendra Gupta on Saturday said that the state and union governments were furnishing different numbers of working units in Madhya Pradesh.

These governments are not only playing with the future of the youngsters but also misleading citizens on development issues.

The state government claims that through their industrial conclaves, business proposals worth several lakh crores have been received. To count the real numbers, the members of Congress Vichar Vibhag will visit industrial hubs across the state to know the exact numbers.

Earlier on Friday, Congress workers, created a furore during a protest after a case of secretly filming girl students while the latter were changing clothes in a room during a government college's youth festival came to light in Madhya Pradesh's Mandsaur.

