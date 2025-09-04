 26-Year-Old Hangs Self With Electric Wire After Assault By Group Of Men In MP's Mandsaur
26-Year-Old Hangs Self With Electric Wire After Assault By Group Of Men In MP's Mandsaur

He worked as a scrap dealer and was reportedly well-known in his locality for his work.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Thursday, September 04, 2025, 11:04 AM IST
Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): A 26-year-old man hanged himself to death in Mandsaur following a brutal assault by a group of youths on Wednesday

He worked as a scrap dealer and was reportedly well-known in his locality for his work.

The deceased has been identified as Shahzad Khan, also known as Junna, a 26-year-old resident of Tekri Madar Chhalla in Mandsaur.

According to police and eyewitness reports, Shahzad was beaten brutally and mercilessly by a group of four to five youths, identified as Kamal, Jittu, Manish, Babbu, and Prakash.

The assault reportedly included severe physical violence along with threats, which left Shahzad traumatized and in a state of distress.

Following the attack and repeated threats from the accused, the victim, feeling helpless and overwhelmed by the situation, took the extreme step of ending his life.

He hanged himself using an electric wire, leading to his tragic death. Authorities have confirmed that the incident is being treated as a case of suicide following assault, and the police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the attack in detail.

The police were informed about the incident and reached the spot promptly.

They conducted an on-site inspection and sent the body for post-mortem examination.

If you or anyone you know is struggling with suicidal thoughts, seek help here

If you or anyone you know is struggling with suicidal thoughts, seek help here | Mental Health Helplines

Hanumantal police have begun a thorough investigation into the case to identify and take action against the accused.

Authorities are also looking into the motive behind the assault and are appealing to anyone with information to come forward.

This tragic incident has raised concerns over youth violence in the area.

