Bhopal: Tenders Issued For Left Turns, DPRs Prepared For Black Spots, Transformer Removal |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Officials on Wednesday reviewed key infrastructure projects aimed at easing congestion and improving road safety.

Tenders have been issued for the construction of left turns at 13 intersections and crossings with Rs 3.04 crore already sanctioned by collector Kaushlendra Vikram Singh.

Additionally, Detailed Project Reports (DPRs) for works at 16 identified black spots across the city have been prepared by PWD and Bhopal Municipal Corporation, which are pending for approval at state government level.

The review meeting chaired by Member of Parliament Alok Sharma also focused on policies for removing traffic-obstructing electricity poles and transformers from major roads. Officials discussed a comprehensive plan to ensure smoother traffic flow at key junctions.

The issue of waterlogging between Alpana Tiraha and Bharat Talkies was also raised. A DPR addressing this problem has been prepared and awaits clearance from the state government.

Further, discussions were held on strengthening surveillance through new city cameras, creating additional smart parking spaces, and implementing systematic traffic improvement measures. Senior officials from the district administration, city police, traffic police, BMC, PWD, and electricity department attended the meeting.

Sharma directed all departments to expedite pending works, prepare clear timelines, and coordinate efforts to ensure that Bhopal’s traffic becomes smoother and obstruction-free in the coming months.