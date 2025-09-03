 Bhopal: Tenders Issued For Left Turns, DPRs Prepared For Black Spots, Transformer Removal
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalBhopal: Tenders Issued For Left Turns, DPRs Prepared For Black Spots, Transformer Removal

Bhopal: Tenders Issued For Left Turns, DPRs Prepared For Black Spots, Transformer Removal

Tenders have been issued for the construction of left turns at 13 intersections and crossings

Staff ReporterUpdated: Wednesday, September 03, 2025, 09:26 PM IST
article-image
Bhopal: Tenders Issued For Left Turns, DPRs Prepared For Black Spots, Transformer Removal |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Officials on Wednesday reviewed key infrastructure projects aimed at easing congestion and improving road safety.

Tenders have been issued for the construction of left turns at 13 intersections and crossings with Rs 3.04 crore already sanctioned by collector Kaushlendra Vikram Singh.

Additionally, Detailed Project Reports (DPRs) for works at 16 identified black spots across the city have been prepared by PWD and Bhopal Municipal Corporation, which are pending for approval at state government level.

Read Also
Bhopal: Immersion Ghats Spruced Up, Not Approach Roads
article-image

The review meeting chaired by Member of Parliament Alok Sharma also focused on policies for removing traffic-obstructing electricity poles and transformers from major roads. Officials discussed a comprehensive plan to ensure smoother traffic flow at key junctions.

FPJ Shorts
CBI, Haryana Police Bring Back Fugitive Mainpal Dhilla From Cambodia
CBI, Haryana Police Bring Back Fugitive Mainpal Dhilla From Cambodia
Bhujbal Skips Cabinet Meet, Vows Court Challenge To Maratha Quota Under OBC Category
Bhujbal Skips Cabinet Meet, Vows Court Challenge To Maratha Quota Under OBC Category
Central Railway Achieves Second-Highest August Freight In 10 Years
Central Railway Achieves Second-Highest August Freight In 10 Years
Navi Mumbai News: Provisions Collected For Maratha Quota Stir To Aid Community Welfare
Navi Mumbai News: Provisions Collected For Maratha Quota Stir To Aid Community Welfare

The issue of waterlogging between Alpana Tiraha and Bharat Talkies was also raised. A DPR addressing this problem has been prepared and awaits clearance from the state government.

Further, discussions were held on strengthening surveillance through new city cameras, creating additional smart parking spaces, and implementing systematic traffic improvement measures. Senior officials from the district administration, city police, traffic police, BMC, PWD, and electricity department attended the meeting.

Sharma directed all departments to expedite pending works, prepare clear timelines, and coordinate efforts to ensure that Bhopal’s traffic becomes smoother and obstruction-free in the coming months.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Bhopal: Tenders Issued For Left Turns, DPRs Prepared For Black Spots, Transformer Removal

Bhopal: Tenders Issued For Left Turns, DPRs Prepared For Black Spots, Transformer Removal

Jabalpur Municipal Corporation Extended Rebate For Property Tax Payments

Jabalpur Municipal Corporation Extended Rebate For Property Tax Payments

'No New Transformers Without NOC From Civic Bodies, Traffic Police,' Says MP Alok Sharma

'No New Transformers Without NOC From Civic Bodies, Traffic Police,' Says MP Alok Sharma

Bhopal: Young Woman Killed By Ex-Lover For Rejecting Advances, Accused Held

Bhopal: Young Woman Killed By Ex-Lover For Rejecting Advances, Accused Held

Madhya Pradesh: Tourism Mart Next Month; Delegates From 25 Countries To Attend

Madhya Pradesh: Tourism Mart Next Month; Delegates From 25 Countries To Attend