 Madhya Pradesh November 22 2025, Weather Update: 3-Day Cold Wave Alert As Temperatures Fall Below 10°C In Bhopal, Indore, Gwalior & More
Madhya Pradesh November 22 2025, Weather Update: 3-Day Cold Wave Alert As Temperatures Fall Below 10°C In Bhopal, Indore, Gwalior & More

Weather officials say that the cold wave in Madhya Pradesh is likely to continue for the next two to three days. Night temperatures in cities like Bhopal, Indore, Gwalior, and Ujjain may remain between 7°C to 10°C, while daytime temperatures will stay mild, around 22°C to 26°C.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Saturday, November 22, 2025, 10:16 AM IST
Representative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh is currently facing a strong cold wave, and many cities are recording temperatures much lower than usual.

The sudden drop in temperature has been felt across the state, with cold winds blowing from the north and making both mornings and nights extremely chilly.

Weather Forecast

Weather officials say that the cold wave in Madhya Pradesh is likely to continue for the next two to three days. Night temperatures in cities like Bhopal, Indore, Gwalior, and Ujjain may remain between 7°C to 10°C, while daytime temperatures will stay mild, around 22°C to 26°C.

Northern winds will continue to bring cool air, keeping mornings and evenings chilly.

Some areas in eastern MP may also see light mist or fog during early hours, which can reduce visibility on roads.

After a few days, a slight rise in temperature is expected, but overall winter conditions will remain steady across the state.

Night temperatures in Bhopal have fallen close to 8°C, making it one of the coldest November periods in many years. People are feeling the cold especially during early mornings when winds are stronger. Indore has also recorded very low temperatures, going below 8°C.

For residents, the weather has become noticeably colder, and many areas are seeing a sharp dip in minimum temperatures.

Other cities like Rajgarh, Ujjain, and Shahdol are also experiencing heavy cold. Shahdol reported one of the lowest temperatures in the state this week, around 7°C.

The cold wave has spread across more than 20 districts, and officials have advised people to take basic precautions, especially during night and dawn.

