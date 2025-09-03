Bhopal: Immersion Ghats Spruced Up, Not Approach Roads | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Starting with Dol Gyaras, the Bhopal Municipal Corporation (BMC) readied city ghats on Wednesday for the Ganesh Visarjan (immersion).

However, devotees and tableaux carrying Lord Ganesha will have to pass through rough, pothole-ridden roads to reach the ghats.

While the ghats have been freshly painted and barricaded, potholes as wide as three feet can be seen across approach roads such as Bhadbhada road, Sultania road, and Chhola Mandir road. Traditionally, these roads are repaired before immersion, but this year, neither the BMC nor the PWD has carried out the work, raising concerns about possible risks.

Only on Tuesday, BMC Commissioner Harendra Narayan and Mayor Malti Rai inspected the ghats at Shahpura, Prempura, Khatlapura, Rani Kamlapati, Bairagarh, Malikhedi, and Hathaikheda Dam. They assigned responsibilities to officers for managing arrangements at each site.

Mayor Rai directed officials to ensure proper barricading, as well as deploy divers, cranes, fire brigades, and cleaning staff. However, the neglect of basic road repair remains a glaring issue.

Delay in construction of new ghats

In compliance with the National Green Tribunal’s directive to prevent idol immersion in city ponds, the corporation had planned new dedicated immersion sites. On July 24, approval was granted for new ghats at the BU Campus (Rs. 4.45 crore), Neelbad (Rs. 6.18 crore), Sanjeev Nagar (Rs. 4.77 crore), Malikhedi (Rs. 2.49 crore), and Prempura (Rs. 7.34 crore). However, work has not yet begun under the new in-charge of the lake conservation cell, Brijesh Kaushal, leaving immersions to continue at existing sites.

Zone-Level collection, pools

To reduce pollution and manage crowds, the BMC has also arranged for idol collection at the zone level. Small immersion pools have been created, and zonal officers along with assistant health officers have been tasked with overseeing the process.