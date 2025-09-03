 WATCH: Dhirendra Shastri Urges National Anthem Be Played In Temples, Mosques & Churches
At Delhi’s Chhatarpur-based Katyayani Temple, he was leading a meeting of representatives from 4 states on the upcoming Sanatan Hindu Ekta Padyatra, scheduled from November 7 to 16.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Wednesday, September 03, 2025, 06:06 PM IST
Chhatarpur (Madhya Pradesh): Bageshwar Dham’s famous storyteller Dhirendra Krishna Shastri advised India’s National Anthem should be played at all religious places like temples, mosques and churches.

During the meeting, he urged, “Updesh  thoda khatarnak hai…kai logon ko mirchi lagegi…par lage…humko tension nahi hai…Mandiron me, Masjidon me, Girija Gharon me rashtriya gaan bajaya jaye…..(The message may sound bold, and many people might get offended - let them. We are not worried. The national anthem should be played in temples, mosques, and churches.)”

‘Report to Bageshwar Dham Smiti if anyone seeks money’

Bageshwar Maharaj further stressed that the padyatra is not political but purely spiritual. “We are not fighting elections, nor are we supporting any leader. Our fight is not with swords but with ideas. We want to unite Hindus through thoughts, not by abandoning caste but by giving up caste pride,” he said.

He urged people to extend physical and mental support for the padyatra, clarifying that no monetary contributions are required. 

“If anyone seeks money in the name of the padyatra, report it to the Bageshwar Dham office. All expenses are being borne by the Bageshwar Dham Jan Seva Samiti,” he added.

The Bageshwar Balaji and Shri Banke Bihari Milan Sanatan Hindu Ekta Padyatra will be held from Delhi to Vrindavan. Sadhus, saints, and workers from Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, and Madhya Pradesh attended the meeting to discuss preparations and responsibilities.

Key resolutions of the padyatra include:

Promoting social harmony.

Cleaning and preserving River Yamuna.

Making the Braj region free of meat and liquor.

Protecting cows, declaring them as the “national mother,” and establishing cow sanctuaries.

Preserving old Vrindavan, including its temples and sacred dust.

Constructing a grand and divine temple at Shri Krishna Janmabhoomi.

Declaring India a Hindu nation.

Playing the national anthem once a week in temples, churches, and mosques.

Bageshwar Maharaj urged representatives to spread these resolutions widely, distribute yellow rice in their areas to invite people, and encourage maximum participation. He claimed the padyatra would be “Transformative for the country’s future."

