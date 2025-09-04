Jabalpur Youth Missing Since 1.5 Months; Sisters Paste Posters, Announce ₹21k Reward For Informer

Shivani and Ragini paste posters of their 'missing' brother. | FP Photo

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): A family in Madhya Pradesh’s Jabalpur has been desperately searching for their missing son for over a month, as reported on Thursday.

According to information, 27-year-old Ujjwal Choudhary (Chotu) has been missing since July 20, after he suddenly left home without informing anyone.

On July 20 around 10 am, Ujjwal left home on his scooter and went to Bhedaghat. He parked his vehicle at a stand and began wandering around. Some policemen noticed him, spoke to him, and informed his father. Shortly after, his father and elder sister reached Bhedaghat, but Ujjwal refused to go back with them. He told them, “You go, I’ll come later.” However, he never returned.

FP Photo

His two sisters, Shivani and Ragini, have registered a missing person’s case at Bhedaghat police station and have been tirelessly trying to trace him.

To spread the word, they have pasted thousands of posters across Jabalpur and nearby districts including Narsinghpur, Katni, Mandla and Bhopal.

They are constantly appealing to people for any clue about their brother’s whereabouts.

Reward of ₹21k announced

In a bid to get help, the sisters have also announced a reward of ₹21k for anyone who can provide information about Ujjwal. They assured that the identity of the informer will be kept confidential.

Even after constant efforts and police involvement, the family has not received any concrete information so far.