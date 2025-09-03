 Gwalior Trader Goes Missing; Scooter Found Near Sindh River Bridge, Notebook Inside Reveals Shocking Details


FP News ServiceUpdated: Wednesday, September 03, 2025, 01:55 PM IST
Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): A local trader from Gwalior had suddenly gone missing on Wednesday. His scooter was found in a suspicious condition near the Sindh River bridge.

A notebook was recovered from the scooter’s storage box, in which Soni wrote, “I am going to commit suicide.” The notebook also contained his home address.

It is suspected that he jumped in the river and ended his life. A team of SDRF has started the rescue operation and the body is yet to be recovered.

The trader has been identified as Anil Soni, a resident from Gwalior's Dabra town.

Dabra police rushed to the spot after receiving the news and started investigating the case.

They also called the SDRF (State Disaster Response Force) team, which is currently searching for Soni in the river. Police said that at first glance, it appears to be a case of suicide, but nothing can be confirmed until he is found.

The sudden disappearance has caused concern in the local business community. His family is in deep shock and has been at the site, appealing for help in finding him.

Police have started questioning his family and acquaintances to understand the reasons behind his disappearance.

Dabra police officials said the SDRF team is conducting a search operation in Sindh River. The river’s flow and depth are making the search difficult, but every effort is being made to locate him soon.

The police have also begun checking CCTV footage in the area to confirm his movements near the bridge.

If you or anyone you know is struggling with suicidal thoughts, seek help here

If you or anyone you know is struggling with suicidal thoughts, seek help here | Mental Health Helplines

Reports say Anil Soni had told his elder son, Abhishek Soni, that he was going to visit Bamaroli Haman temple. He is also said to have first visited his shop, greeted neighboring shopkeepers, and then left after closing it.

The incident has created fear and anxiety in Dabra town, and all eyes are on the police and SDRF team to find Anil Soni.

