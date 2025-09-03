WATCH: NSUI Stages Massive Protest In Jabalpur; Over 50 Workers Detained | FP Photo

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): A massive and violent protest was staged by the National Students’ Union of India (NSUI) in Jabalpur on Wednesday demanding the conduct of student union elections.

The situation escalated as protesters tried to break through barricades. Police resorted to lathi charge and allegedly manhandled several demonstrators, creating chaos in the area.

More than 50 NSUI workers, including state president Chouksey, were detained and taken to the police station in police vehicles.

During the protest, NSUI members raised slogans against the state government, accusing it of deliberately avoiding student union elections. Chouksey alleged that the BJP government feared student unity against them and warned that the movement would intensify if elections were not conducted.

Meanwhile, CSP Omti Sonu Kurmi said that protesters were initially urged to maintain peace, but when they forcibly attempted to break barricades and jump over it, the police had to use mild force to maintain law and order.

The protest caused temporary tension in the city, leading to traffic jams and inconvenience to the public. However, the situation was later brought under control by the administratio.