MP News: House-To-House Enumeration Starts From November 4 Under Special Intensive Revision

MP News: House-To-House Enumeration Starts From Today Under Special Intensive Revision | AI Generated

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The house-to-house enumeration phase under the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls will start in the state on Tuesday and will continue till December 4. Booth Level Officers (BLOs) will go to every voter’s house to match their information with that of the last SIR.

The BLOs, EROs (Election Registration Officers), and DEOs have undergone training in how to gather details from voters and how to help them fill out the SIR-related form.

Madhya Pradesh has 5.74 crore voters. During the enumeration, no documents will be sought from voters. Notices will be issued only to those whose details do not match the SIR 2003 records.

To ensure voter eligibility, indicative documents will be verified. A hearing will be held to know about the whereabouts before the last SIR.

Under the SIR process, voting centres would be rationalised. The EC has emphasised that no genuine voter should get left out and no ineligible person should get included in the SIR. The names of deceased voters will be struck off the rolls.

Commissioners as ADEO get EC nod

The Election Commission (EC) approved the proposal of the Chief Electoral Officer to appoint Commissioners of 16 Municipal Corporations as Additional District Election Officers (ADEOs).

The CEO's office received confirmation in this regard on Monday. The ADEOs will work under the guidance of the respective District Collectors.