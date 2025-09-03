 Lol! Thieves Steal Imitation Jewellery Mistaking It For Gold In MP’s Jabalpur; One Arrested
One accused has been arrested, meanwhile the other is on the run

FPJ News ServiceUpdated: Wednesday, September 03, 2025, 04:03 PM IST
article-image
Madhya Pradesh: Thieves Steal Fake Jewellery Mistaking It For Gold, One Arrested In Jabalpur | FP Photo

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): A bizarre incident came to light in Madhya Pradesh's Jabalpur, where thieves stole a box full of imitation jewellery from a showroom mistaking it for gold.

According to reports, two accused identified as Dishaant Yadav and Rishu Yadav targeted an imitation jewellery showroom in Sadar, where they mistakenly stole a box full of imitation jewellery believing the items to be genuine gold, they planned to sell them. However, the stolen pieces were imitation jewellery.

According to the complainant, the imitation jewellery showroom owner, kept a box of carton, full with his shop's goods. When two accused, appeared on scooter and stole the carton mistaking it as gold ornaments.

Upon receiving information Kent police managed to arrest Dishaant Yadav and recovered the stolen ornaments. The second accused, Rishu Yadav, is absconding, and a search has been launched to track him.

Police officials said that both accused had prior knowledge of the showroom and had planned the theft carefully, but their assumption about the jewellery being gold proved wrong. “The recovered items are purely imitation ornaments with no market value,” police official confirmed.

"We have seized several ornaments including bangles, necklaces, and earrings but all were imitation jewellery," he added.

