Gandhisagar Forest Retreat From September 12; Kuno Forest Retreat To Follow On October 5, Promises Tourism Boost In Madhya Pradesh

Kuno Forest Retreat, Gandhisagar Forest Retreat From September 12 |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The 4th edition of Gandhisagar Forest Retreat will begin on September 12 at Gandhisagar Dam in Mandsaur district while the 2nd edition of Kuno Forest Retreat will commence on October 5 near Kuno National Park in Sheopur district.

Tourism and culture minister Dharmendra Singh Lodhi told media persons on Tuesday that events would not only draw tourists from India and abroad but would also create employment opportunities for local communities.

Additional chief secretary, tourism, Sheo Shekhar Shukla said that eco-friendly tent cities, no single use plastic and zero waste discharge would be special features of the festivals this year, which will continue at least for three months. The Cheetah Interpretation Centre has been established for the first time and it will tell the saga of the animal, Shukla added.

The key attractions of the festivals will include luxurious glamping sites for a unique stay experience, thrilling adventure activities, scenic boat rides, and exciting jungle safaris.

Visitors can also enjoy live concerts, guided night walks, yoga and meditation sessions, wellness programs, immersive village tours, hands-on workshops, hot air balloon rides, and stargazing experiences under the clear night sky, offering a perfect blend of nature, adventure, and relaxation.