 Gandhisagar Forest Retreat From September 12; Kuno Forest Retreat To Follow On October 5, Promises Tourism Boost In Madhya Pradesh
Eco-friendly tent cities, no single use plastic, zero waste to be special features

Staff ReporterUpdated: Wednesday, September 03, 2025, 12:15 PM IST
article-image
Kuno Forest Retreat, Gandhisagar Forest Retreat From September 12 |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The 4th edition of Gandhisagar Forest Retreat will begin on September 12 at Gandhisagar Dam in Mandsaur district while the 2nd edition of Kuno Forest Retreat will commence on October 5 near Kuno National Park in Sheopur district.

Tourism and culture minister Dharmendra Singh Lodhi told media persons on Tuesday that events would not only draw tourists from India and abroad but would also create employment opportunities for local communities.

Visitors can also enjoy live concerts, guided night walks, yoga and meditation sessions, wellness programs, immersive village tours, hands-on workshops, hot air balloon rides, and stargazing experiences under the clear night sky, offering a perfect blend of nature, adventure, and relaxation.

