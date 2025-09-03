Young Girls Steal Gold Jewelery Worth ₹22 Lakh From Passengers On Trains In MP; Targeted Females Using Clever 'Foot Trick'

AI generated image

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): Two young girls were arrested for stealing jewelry worth ₹22 lakh from passengers on trains and at railway stations in Gwalior on Wednesday.

What was even more shocking was the duo were aged only-- 18 and 20 years. They were active in Gwalior and neighbouring areas like Datia, Bhind and Jhansi.

Gwalior police arrested them and recovered gold and silver jewelry worth ₹4.15 lakh from their possession.

According to information, the police raided slums near the Swarna Rekha River in the Phoolbagh area and arrested 20-year-old Shivani and 18-year-old Vidya, wife of Prakash Jatav.

According to police, both women had been active in thefts in Bhind and Jhansi in the past.

During questioning, police learned that the women would sit close to female passengers on trains and deliberately place their foot on the passenger’s foot.

When the women bent down to adjust their leg or bangles, the accused quietly took jewelry from their bags or purses.

The gang was identified during the investigation of a theft reported by Datia resident Mamta Sharma. Her purse was stolen on the Agra-Jhansi MEMU train and contained a necklace of 1.5 tolas and four bangles of 2.5 tolas.

CCTV footage and other evidence helped the police identify the accused women.

Immediately after the arrest, a lawyer appeared at the police station to get them released before their families were informed. Officials suspect a larger gang may be supporting them legally and financially.

According to railway GRP, the gang carried out seven major thefts in the last three months, stealing jewelry worth more than ₹22 lakh.