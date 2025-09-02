 19-Year-Old Girl With Throat Slit Found At Home In MP's Bhopal
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopal19-Year-Old Girl With Throat Slit Found At Home In MP's Bhopal

19-Year-Old Girl With Throat Slit Found At Home In MP's Bhopal

Murder suspected, cause of death to be confirmed after postmortem; Door of her room was locked from inside and family had to remove tin shed to gain entry

Staff ReporterUpdated: Tuesday, September 02, 2025, 09:19 PM IST
article-image
19-Year-Old Girl With Throat Slit Found At Home In MP's Bhopal | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A 19-year-old girl was found dead under mysterious circumstances at her home in Panchsheel Nagar, under TT Nagar police station limits, on Tuesday afternoon.

The deceased, identified as Roshni, daughter of Ejaz Miyan, was found lying in a pool of blood with her throat slit in her room. The girl was to get married in three months.

Police officials said, Roshni’s father approached the TT Nagar police station informing about his daughter’s death. He claimed that the door of her room was locked from inside and the family members had to remove the tin shed of the room to gain entry. There they found a body laying in a pool of blood. A blood-stained blade was recovered from the spot.

Read Also
Bhopal: Two Get 20-Year Rigorous Imprisonment For Minor’s Gang Rape
article-image

TT Nagar police station in-charge Gaurav Dohar confirmed that the case is being treated as suspicious. “We have registered a case of unnatural death and sent the body for postmortem. The actual cause and circumstances leading to the death will be ascertained after receiving the autopsy report,” he said.

FPJ Shorts
Navi Mumbai News: NMMC Turns Ganeshotsav Floral Waste Into Organic Fertiliser
Navi Mumbai News: NMMC Turns Ganeshotsav Floral Waste Into Organic Fertiliser
Maratha Quota Stir Gains Muslim Support; Debate Over 5% Muslim Reservation Revived
Maratha Quota Stir Gains Muslim Support; Debate Over 5% Muslim Reservation Revived
Maratha Quota Stir Ends Peacefully; Mumbai Breathes Easy After Days Of Chaos
Maratha Quota Stir Ends Peacefully; Mumbai Breathes Easy After Days Of Chaos
North Korea Leader Kim Jong Un Reaches Beijing To Join Xi Jinping & Russian President Vladimir Putin At Military Parade
North Korea Leader Kim Jong Un Reaches Beijing To Join Xi Jinping & Russian President Vladimir Putin At Military Parade

The circumstances indicate towards a suicide but he stated that the possibility of murder cannot be ruled out. The victim’s mobile and call details are also being looked into to get clues regarding the incident, he added.

Meanwhile, a forensic team reached the scene and carried out a detailed investigation. Samples were collected from the spot, including the blade and blood traces, for further examination.

Family sources revealed that Roshni’s marriage had been fixed and was scheduled to take place in three months. Preparations were underway when tragedy struck.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia Slams Congress, Calls Party ‘Charitrahin’

Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia Slams Congress, Calls Party ‘Charitrahin’

Bhopal: 26-Year-Old Garage Worker Kills Self, Blames In-Laws In Suicide Note

Bhopal: 26-Year-Old Garage Worker Kills Self, Blames In-Laws In Suicide Note

19-Year-Old Girl With Throat Slit Found At Home In MP's Bhopal

19-Year-Old Girl With Throat Slit Found At Home In MP's Bhopal

NCB, NRI Bust Cartels, Madhya Pradesh Narcotics Hunts Small Fry

NCB, NRI Bust Cartels, Madhya Pradesh Narcotics Hunts Small Fry

Madhya Pradesh: Museum On Sikhism In Burhanpur By March

Madhya Pradesh: Museum On Sikhism In Burhanpur By March