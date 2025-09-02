19-Year-Old Girl With Throat Slit Found At Home In MP's Bhopal | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A 19-year-old girl was found dead under mysterious circumstances at her home in Panchsheel Nagar, under TT Nagar police station limits, on Tuesday afternoon.

The deceased, identified as Roshni, daughter of Ejaz Miyan, was found lying in a pool of blood with her throat slit in her room. The girl was to get married in three months.

Police officials said, Roshni’s father approached the TT Nagar police station informing about his daughter’s death. He claimed that the door of her room was locked from inside and the family members had to remove the tin shed of the room to gain entry. There they found a body laying in a pool of blood. A blood-stained blade was recovered from the spot.

TT Nagar police station in-charge Gaurav Dohar confirmed that the case is being treated as suspicious. “We have registered a case of unnatural death and sent the body for postmortem. The actual cause and circumstances leading to the death will be ascertained after receiving the autopsy report,” he said.

The circumstances indicate towards a suicide but he stated that the possibility of murder cannot be ruled out. The victim’s mobile and call details are also being looked into to get clues regarding the incident, he added.

Meanwhile, a forensic team reached the scene and carried out a detailed investigation. Samples were collected from the spot, including the blade and blood traces, for further examination.

Family sources revealed that Roshni’s marriage had been fixed and was scheduled to take place in three months. Preparations were underway when tragedy struck.