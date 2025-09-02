Bhopal: 26-Year-Old Garage Worker Kills Self, Blames In-Laws In Suicide Note | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Blaming his in-laws for ruining his married life, a 26-year-old garage worker hanged himself on Monday in Bhouri area under Khajuri police station limit.

The victim Imran Khan, a denting-painting worker, was found hanging inside his garage. Police recovered a suicide note in which he held his mother-in-law and other in-laws responsible for his death.

On Sunday, Imran's in-laws, including his mother-in-law, father-in-law, and relatives, visited his home and took away his wife and two children. The note states that his mother-in-law constantly provoked his wife for divorce and even threatened to implicate him in a false dowry case.

On Monday, Imran sent a message to a co-worker Aman, asking him to take care of the shop. When he failed to respond, his family and co-workers broke open the garage door and found him hanging.

Khajuri police officials confirmed the recovery of a suicide note wherein Imran named his in-laws responsible for driving him to take the step. His body has been sent for post-mortem, and statements of the concerned parties will be recorded.

In the suicide note Imran stated, "My wife also quarrelled with me under the influence of her family and left. I was the only son in my household. Troubled by these people, I am ending my life, and my in-laws are responsible for it. After my death, please ensure I get justice so that my soul can rest in peace”