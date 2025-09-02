 Bhopal: 26-Year-Old Garage Worker Kills Self, Blames In-Laws In Suicide Note
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalBhopal: 26-Year-Old Garage Worker Kills Self, Blames In-Laws In Suicide Note

Bhopal: 26-Year-Old Garage Worker Kills Self, Blames In-Laws In Suicide Note

Blaming his in-laws for ruining his married life, a 26-year-old garage worker hanged himself

Staff ReporterUpdated: Tuesday, September 02, 2025, 09:26 PM IST
article-image
Bhopal: 26-Year-Old Garage Worker Kills Self, Blames In-Laws In Suicide Note | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Blaming his in-laws for ruining his married life, a 26-year-old garage worker hanged himself on Monday in Bhouri area under Khajuri police station limit.

The victim Imran Khan, a denting-painting worker, was found hanging inside his garage. Police recovered a suicide note in which he held his mother-in-law and other in-laws responsible for his death.

On Sunday, Imran's in-laws, including his mother-in-law, father-in-law, and relatives, visited his home and took away his wife and two children. The note states that his mother-in-law constantly provoked his wife for divorce and even threatened to implicate him in a false dowry case.

Read Also
Bhopal: Two Get 20-Year Rigorous Imprisonment For Minor’s Gang Rape
article-image

On Monday, Imran sent a message to a co-worker Aman, asking him to take care of the shop. When he failed to respond, his family and co-workers broke open the garage door and found him hanging.

FPJ Shorts
Navi Mumbai News: NMMC Turns Ganeshotsav Floral Waste Into Organic Fertiliser
Navi Mumbai News: NMMC Turns Ganeshotsav Floral Waste Into Organic Fertiliser
Maratha Quota Stir Gains Muslim Support; Debate Over 5% Muslim Reservation Revived
Maratha Quota Stir Gains Muslim Support; Debate Over 5% Muslim Reservation Revived
Maratha Quota Stir Ends Peacefully; Mumbai Breathes Easy After Days Of Chaos
Maratha Quota Stir Ends Peacefully; Mumbai Breathes Easy After Days Of Chaos
North Korea Leader Kim Jong Un Reaches Beijing To Join Xi Jinping & Russian President Vladimir Putin At Military Parade
North Korea Leader Kim Jong Un Reaches Beijing To Join Xi Jinping & Russian President Vladimir Putin At Military Parade

Khajuri police officials confirmed the recovery of a suicide note wherein Imran named his in-laws responsible for driving him to take the step. His body has been sent for post-mortem, and statements of the concerned parties will be recorded.

In the suicide note Imran stated, "My wife also quarrelled with me under the influence of her family and left. I was the only son in my household. Troubled by these people, I am ending my life, and my in-laws are responsible for it. After my death, please ensure I get justice so that my soul can rest in peace”

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Bhopal: 26-Year-Old Garage Worker Kills Self, Blames In-Laws In Suicide Note

Bhopal: 26-Year-Old Garage Worker Kills Self, Blames In-Laws In Suicide Note

19-Year-Old Girl With Throat Slit Found At Home In MP's Bhopal

19-Year-Old Girl With Throat Slit Found At Home In MP's Bhopal

NCB, NRI Bust Cartels, Madhya Pradesh Narcotics Hunts Small Fry

NCB, NRI Bust Cartels, Madhya Pradesh Narcotics Hunts Small Fry

Madhya Pradesh: Museum On Sikhism In Burhanpur By March

Madhya Pradesh: Museum On Sikhism In Burhanpur By March

Ujjain Should Be Divided Into 7 Zones For Simhastha, Says MP CM Mohan Yadav

Ujjain Should Be Divided Into 7 Zones For Simhastha, Says MP CM Mohan Yadav