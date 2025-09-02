PM Mitra Park To Be Country’s Biggest Textile Hub, Says CM Mohan Yadav |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): An interactive session on ‘Investment Opportunities in PM Mitra Park’ will be organised in New Delhi on Wednesday, with chief minister Mohan Yadav and Union minister for textiles Giriraj Singh as the main speakers.

This session is being held in connection with the PM Mitra Park coming up in Dhar and to attract investment for it. This park will be the biggest textile park of the country. The chief minister said that this park would not only become the point of investment but also realise the vision “Made in MP-Wear Across the World”.

The park is coming up on 2158 acres of land and is being developed as a world-class industrial hub at a cost of Rs 2063 crore. Facilities such as sewage, road, underground cable, drainage network, parking, solar plant, Plug N Play etc will be available here.

'As CM, helped needy patients through discretionary fund,' says Ex MP CM Chouhan

Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said that during his tenure as the Chief Minister of state, he helped many needy patients through the Discretionary Fund.

Even today, he tries to help the seriously ill by arranging resources. “We could not allow anyone to die just because he didn’t have the money,” he said while addressing a meeting on Tuesday.

Held at the Rabindra Bhawan, the meeting was for preparations of Khel Mahotsava to be organised in his parliamentary constituency of Vidisha.

Chouhan also shared the incident ofa boy from the Sukarwasa village in his constituency who met with a road accident. His father could not afford his treatment, so the villagers collected Rs 2 lakh.

When Chouhan learnt about it, he ensured the boy’s treatment through the Aayushman Card. Serving the poor and the needy is the real service to God, he said.