Madhya Pradesh: Youth Held For Axing Minor Girl In Jabalpur | Unsplash

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): A 22-year-old youth was arrested for axing a minor girl in village Sakra.

According to the police Rakesh Raikwar (22) was at large since the incident occurred on August 5 around 2.30am. The police announced the reward of Rs.10000 leading to the arrest of the accused.

The police seized the axe used in the crime. A youth murdered the 15-year-old girl after her parents denied to marry due to their different castes in village Sakra under Patan Police Station around 2.30 am on Tuesday.

Her sister informed the police that Rakesh Raikwar attacked her sister with the axe 2-3 times on her head, intending to kill her. The accused belong to the same village.

She said few days earlier, the accused came to their house and told her mother that he wanted to marry her 15-year-old girl daughter. However, her mother explained to Rakesh that they could not get married due to their different castes, the police said.

In turn, Rakesh said if she can't be mine, I won't let her be anyone else's. Because of this, Rakesh held a grudge against the family, the sister of deceased told the police.

She woke up to her sister's loud screams and saw Rakesh Raikwar standing next to her sister, holding an axe. Before she could say anything, Rakesh, saying, ‘if you won't marry me, what's the point of being alive,’ and attacked her sister with the axe 2-3 times on her head, intending to kill her.

When she screamed, Rakesh fled with the axe. The 15-year-old girl died on spot. Based on the report, a case was registered under Sections 103(1), 332(A) BNS, and 3(2)(V) of the SC/ST Act.