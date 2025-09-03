Jabalpur Municipal Corporation Extended Rebate For Property Tax Payments | Pinterest

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): The Jabalpur Municipal Corporation has extended the deadline to avail of a rebate on tax payments until September 30.

In light of this, Municipal Commissioner Preeti Yadav has instructed the entire revenue staff to inform taxpayers about the rebate scheme and help them benefit from it.

Commissioner Yadav said according to the guidelines issued by the government, a rebate on the surcharge for outstanding tax amounts has been provisioned until September 30.

She has appealed to all city taxpayers who have not yet paid their outstanding taxes to do so by September 30 and take advantage of the rebate. She also mentioned that after the specified period, an additional surcharge will be added to the outstanding tax amount, and collection efforts will be intensified.

She urged all taxpayers to avoid this by coming forward and paying their taxes at the Municipal Corporation headquarters and all zonal offices.

In first two days of current month alone, 2,252 taxpayers took advantage of the rebate, depositing over Rs.54.37 lakh into the corporation's treasury. She detailed that taxpayers paid over Rs.42.65 lakh in property tax, Rs.9.15 lakh in water tax, and Rs.2.56 lakh in door-to-door collection fees.

It is noteworthy that the Municipal Corporation is collecting property tax, water tax, and other taxes on a ward-by-ward and zone-by-zone basis to achieve its financial target for the current fiscal year (2025-26).

In this regard, Commissioner Yadav has instructed all revenue department officials and employees to expedite the recovery process.

She has also directed them to ensure that attachment proceedings of property is initiated against taxpayers who are hesitant to pay their outstanding dues.