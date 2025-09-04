₹12,508 Crore Investment Proposals For PM Mitra Park In MP's Dhar

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): As many as 15 companies have submitted investment proposals worth Rs 12,508 crore during an interactive session on investment opportunities in PM Mitra Park (Dhar), held in Delhi on Wednesday.
The proposed investments are expected to generate more than 18,000 jobs, boosting employment prospects for youth in the state.
Chief Minister Mohan Yadav said the PM Mitra Park would give a new direction to Madhya Pradesh and assured investors that the government would take full responsibility to ensure their investments succeed.
He urged companies to invest without hesitation, stating that Madhya Pradesh is emerging as a model state for industrial investment. He added that the foundation stone for the park would be laid shortly.
The event was attended by Union Textile Minister Giriraj Singh, along with prominent names from textile industry and major business houses. CM Yadav also held direct discussions with investors on opportunities the park would bring, particularly in terms of job creation and value-chain development.
Textile park to reshape India’s global identity: Giriraj
Union Textile Minister Giriraj Singh said the PM Mitra Park in Dhar addresses a long-standing demand of the textile industry. He said that the park would play a key role in giving India a distinct identity at the global level by housing the entire cotton value chain, from production to export.
Who’s investing, how much
Trident - Rs 4,500 cr
AB Cotspin Industry - Rs 1,300 cr
Sanatan Textile - Rs 1,000 cr
BSL Members - Rs 1,000 cr
Best Corporation, Tirupur - Rs 832 cr
Sharmaji Yarn Production Ltd - Rs 800 cr
RSVM - Rs 700 cr
RR Jain Industry - Rs 550 cr
Fabyan Textiles - Rs 308 cr
Vans Tracofab Production Ltd - Rs 237 cr
Mohini Active Life Production Ltd - Rs 141 cr
Anika Taxfab - Rs 100 cr